¡HOLA VERANO! Evento de Fin de Año para Todos los Estudiantes y la Familia

EL CARGO ES POR ADULTO PARA PRE-REGISTRO (o $15 en la puerta). Cada boleto de admisión incluye un hotdog/bebida(jugo o agua)/papas fritas y acceso a las actividades, juegos, fiesta de espuma, y casas de brinco
ADMISIÓN DE NIÑOS
$10
EL CARGO ES POR NIÑO PARA PRE-REGISTRO (o $10 en la puerta). Cada admisión incluye un hotdog/bebida(jugo o agua)/papas fritas y acceso a las actividades, juegos, fiesta de espuma, y casas de brinco *** ESTE NO ES UN EVENTO DE DEJAR A LOS NIÑOS. LOS NIÑOS 13 y menores DEBEN ESTAR ACOMPAÑADOS POR UN ADULTO PAGANDO)***
Child age 2 and UNDER
Gratuito
Children age 2 years and UNDER are admitted at no charge. Please note that they may not be able to utilize the inflatable activities, and must not be left unsupervised.
Añadir una donación para Bound Brook Pto
$
