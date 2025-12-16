<div>Heritage Coro de Apoyo de la Tienda</div>

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Celebrate your favorite performer with a beautiful single flower bouquet, wrapped with greenery, designed to honor their hard work and spotlight their moment on stage. Each bouquet is handcrafted by the booster team with fresh, seasonal blooms. A vibrant mix of color and joy, perfect for congratulating a student after their performance!
Every purchase directly supports the Heritage High School Choir, helping fund music programs, travel opportunities, and future performances.
*Flower arrangement details vary based off of availability
*Pick-up available at the performance
*Purchase is non-refundable
Celebrate your favorite performer with a radiant bouquet of 3, wrapped with greenery, designed to honor their hard work and spotlight their moment on stage. Each bouquet is handcrafted by the booster team with fresh, seasonal blooms. A vibrant mix of color and joy, perfect for congratulating a student after their performance!
Every purchase directly supports the Heritage High School Choir, helping fund music programs, travel opportunities, and future performances.
*Flower arrangement details vary based off of availability
*Pick-up available at the performance
*Purchase is non-refundable
World's Finest Chocolate ofrece chocolate americano clásico y cremoso, conocido por su textura suave y sabor equilibrado, mientras ayuda a financiar el programa de coro de Heritage High School, con variedades como Chocolate con Leche, Almendra, Caramelo, Chocolate Oscuro y WF Crisp, todos hechos con ingredientes premium y recetas familiares únicas para un sabor consistente y de calidad. ¡Compra 1 barra o toda una caja! Cada compra es muy apreciada.
1 Caja de 60 barras de Chocolate Finest del Mundo que ofrece chocolate americano clásico y cremoso, conocido por su textura suave y sabor equilibrado, mientras ayuda a financiar el programa de coro de Heritage High School, con variedades como Chocolate con Leche, Almendra, Caramelo, Chocolate Oscuro y WF Crisp, todos hechos con ingredientes premium y recetas familiares únicas para un sabor consistente y de calidad. ¡Compra 1 barra o toda una caja! Cada compra es muy apreciada.
These craveable jerky Sticks are made the old-fashioned way, blended with premium beef and pork with a unique spice blend, and then slow smoked over real hardwood. These jerky sticks are so good, a party favorite, for sure. Proudly smoked in Tillamook County, Oregon, USA. Buy one or a whole box! every purchase is greatly appreciated and directly helps fund our program.
These craveable jerky Sticks are made the old-fashioned way, blended with premium beef and pork with a unique spice blend, and then slow smoked over real hardwood. These jerky sticks are so good, a party favorite, for sure. Proudly smoked in Tillamook County, Oregon, USA. Buy one or a whole bag! every purchase is greatly appreciated and directly helps fund our program.
Celebrate the season with our beautifully hand frosted holiday cookies, lovingly made to spread holiday cheer! Each cookie is baked fresh and decorated with festive designs—perfect for gifting, sharing, or enjoying with a cozy cup of cocoa.
All proceeds support the Choir Boosters, helping our talented singers continue to grow, perform, and shine throughout the year. Thank you for supporting our choir and making the holidays a little sweeter!
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