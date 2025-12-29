Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association

Organizado por

Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association

Acerca de este evento

<h1>Tienda del Campamento HHC</h1>

100 Holiday Home Cp Rd

Williams Bay, WI 53191, USA

$5 to Camp Store
$5

The HHC Camp Store offers items ranging from $1 to $30, so you can add as much as you’d like to help your camper enjoy their favorites.

$10
$10

The HHC Camp Store offers items ranging from $1 to $30, so you can add as much as you’d like to help your camper enjoy their favorites.

20
$20

Unused Camp Store Funds
If your camper doesn’t spend all of their Camp Store money, the remaining balance is donated back to Holiday Home Camp to help support future campers and camp programs.

35
$35

Unused Camp Store Funds
If your camper doesn’t spend all of their Camp Store money, the remaining balance is donated back to Holiday Home Camp to help support future campers and camp programs.

Donate to another Camper
$5

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!