Community Arts And Culture Inc

Organizado por

Community Arts And Culture Inc

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<span>Hispanic Heritage Celebration 2025: Islamorada</span>

81611 Old Hwy

Islamorada, FL 33036, USA

Admisión General
Gratuito

¡Entrada gratuita!

Raffle Tickets
$5

Enter to win our fundraising raffle for:

  • CAC Season Passes! ($250 value)
  • CAC Merch Bundles! ($150 value)

(5) Raffle Tickets = $5.00

(10) Raffle Tickets = $10.00

(30) Raffle Tickets = $20.00


Donate in $25s to celebrate 25 years of CAC!
$25

Thank you for supporting our cause, 25 years of excellence in programming, and the important work that Community Arts and Culture executes in bringing unforgettable music, arts and cultural celebration to our communities. We are looking forward to another 25 years together!

Añadir una donación para Community Arts And Culture Inc

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!