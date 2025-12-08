Organizado por

Innovation Charter School Inc

Acerca de este evento

Holiday Basket Giveaway (Staff)

Basket 1 item
Basket 1
$2

Christmas Fun &amp; Games Basket

The Night Before Christmas Book

Mini Parachute man

72 Count Building Blocks

High Speed Shark Car Launcher

Santa Paddle with Ball

Match Madness Boardgame

Mini Paint Palette with 5x7 Canvas

16 Christmas Pencils with Sharpener & Erasers


Light Bouncing Ball

Air Heads with Holiday Sticker Fun

Mini Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Snowmen


Memory Match Card Game

Elf Magic Coloring &amp; Sticker Activity Book

Winter Wonderland Coloring & Activity Book


Scented Crayons

$50 Amazon Gift Card

Basket 2 item
Basket 2
$1

Family Christmas Basket


The Magical Tale of Santa Family Christmas Tradition Book


I Spy Christmas Tree Book

Merry Christmas Building Blocks Set


2 Toy Recorders

4 Elf Christmas Socks

Snoopy Hot Cocoa Mix with Whisk

2 “Joy” Ceramic Mugs


Gingerbread Snowglobe Cup with Straw

The Wonderful “Let it Snow” Snowman Kit


$25 Amazon Gift Card

Basket 3 item
Basket 3
$1

The Christmas Miracle Book

Three Kings Puzzle

Mini Heart “Faith “ Plaque

2 Corinthians 16:18 Plaque

2 Christmas Coloring Books

Stormie Omartian Children’s Book

Merry Christmas Building Block Set

$20 Roblox Gift Card

Basket 4 (STAFF) item
Basket 4 (STAFF)
$1

Home for the Holidays Basket

Cuisinart Sandwich Grill

OXO V-Blade Mandolin Slicer

Christmas Spatula

Gingerbread Measuring Cups

Christmas Kitchen Tea Towel

Young Living Ultrasonic Diffuser

Vintage Christmas Puzzle

Comfort &amp; Joy Mini Pillow

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!