Luz de vacaciones en la playa.

This opportunity offers valuably reduced admission for just $20.00 per ticket while helping to support your school! (Regular rate per car is $25.00+ Mon - Thurs & $30.00+ Fri-Sat-Sun)



After purchase, you will receive a paper ticket with a live barcode. These tickets are valid upon arrival for any date & time of your choosing. While general arrivals still require timed entry, as a bonus perk for supporting your PTA, you get the VIP treatment of bypassing the required reservation process entirely! Just remember to bring your ticket with you upon arrival as it must be surrendered upon arrival for entry.



Holiday Lights runs nightly Friday, November 14th – Wednesday, December 31st from 5:30pm to 10pm.

Peak wait times occur nightly between 5:30pm & 7:30pm, especially on weekends/holidays.

Special Event Hours: Saturday 12/6 8pm – 10pm & Saturday 12/13 7:30pm – 10pm.



THANK YOU for supporting your school PTA!





