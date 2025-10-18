<span>Diversión en las Fiestas y Festival</span>

1480 Linden Ave

Carpinteria, CA 93013, USA

Event Sponsorship
$1,000

Your generous sponsorship helps underwrite the cost of the event, ensuring that every dollar raised directly supports our students, teachers, and school campus. As a sponsor, you are not just supporting an event - you are investing in the success and well-being of our entire school community. Every dollar of the sponsorship is fully tax-deductible and a great way to meet your end-of-year giving goal.

Trolley privado
$875
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 32 boletos

Disfruta del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales.

Individual Ticket | Trolley A | 5:05-5:50
$25
Individual Ticket | Trolley B | 5:05 - 5:50
$25
Individual Ticket | Trolley C | 5:05 - 5:50
$25

Individual Ticket | Trolley D | 5:05 - 5:30
$25

Individual Ticket | Trolley A | 6:00-6:45
$25
Individual Ticket | Trolley B | 6:00-6:45
$25
Individual Ticket | Trolley C | 6:00-6:45
$25

Individual Ticket | Trolley A | 6:55 - 7:40
$25
Individual Ticket | Trolley B | 6:55-7:40
$25

Individual Ticket | Trolley C | 6:55-7:40
$25

Individual Ticket | Trolley A | 7:45 - 8:30
$25
Individual Ticket | Trolley B | 7:45-8:30
$25
Individual Ticket | Trolley C | 7:45-8:30
$25

Individual Ticket | Trolley D | 7:45 - 8:30
$25

Añadir una donación para Parents For Canalino School | PFC

$

