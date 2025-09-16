Brown Deer Elementary Parent Teacher Collaboration Inc.

Organizado por

Brown Deer Elementary Parent Teacher Collaboration Inc.

Acerca de este evento

<H1>Días de Navidad - Feria de Vendedores</H1>

5757 W Dean Rd

Brown Deer, WI 53223, USA

General Admission
Gratuito

Grants entry to the event to Shop until you drop

Last call discount vendor spot
$40

Last call**discounted vendor spot w/o electricity or set up assistant

Last call** discounted vendor spot w/electricity
$50

Last call discount** vendor spot with electricity. No set up or assistant included

Table rental add-on
$10

Rental fee for table usage is per table

no set up or take down assistance

Student vendor
$20

BD school district student vendor spot with electricity or without. Showing our support to our scholars who are entrepreneurs! Must show school ID at check in if prompted

Returning Vendors Only-Last Call
$25

This discounted price is for vendors that participated in the BDE vendor Fair last year only (beginning October 29th, 2025)

Añadir una donación para Brown Deer Elementary Parent Teacher Collaboration Inc.

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!