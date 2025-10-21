HomeschoolingtheHood.org

Homeschoolingthehood.org 5th Annual STREAMTACULAR

Los Angeles

CA

Members Only
$5

Este boleto otorga acceso completo a todos los talleres disponibles, experimentos y activaciones durante la duración del evento. Este boleto también incluye:

Un abrigo de laboratorio para llevar a casa

Gafas de seguridad

Alfileres de solapa científicos Ninos 5+ anos nessecitan boleto Parientes no nessecitan boleto

General Admission
$15

Este boleto otorga acceso completo a todos los talleres disponibles, experimentos y activaciones durante la duración del evento.


Este boleto también incluye:

Un abrigo de laboratorio para llevar a casa

Gafas de seguridad

Alfileres de solapa científicos Ninos 5+ anos nessecitan boleto Parientes no nessecitan boleto


Donation Ticket
$15

If you can not personally attend or if you have no children of your own but would like to give a local child the opportunity to attend, please purchase this ticket. Winners will be chosen at random via social media.

Free 5 and Under
Gratuito

This ticket is for those who are bringing children who are FIVE YEARS OLD or younger or elderly folks. Please ONLY choose this option if you have a child of age or if you have been accommodated to attend. There will be a check in process where the child must be present. Children FIVE and younger WILL NOT GET A LAB COAT or GOGGLES since they are too young to participate in the hands on experiments however there will be a myriad of STREAM toys, activities and resources to keep their interest while older siblings participate. Please consider making a donation, we greatly appreciate your support!

