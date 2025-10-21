Homeschoolingthehood.org 5th Annual STREAMTACULAR

This ticket is for those who are bringing children who are FIVE YEARS OLD or younger or elderly folks. Please ONLY choose this option if you have a child of age or if you have been accommodated to attend. There will be a check in process where the child must be present. Children FIVE and younger WILL NOT GET A LAB COAT or GOGGLES since they are too young to participate in the hands on experiments however there will be a myriad of STREAM toys, activities and resources to keep their interest while older siblings participate. Please consider making a donation, we greatly appreciate your support!