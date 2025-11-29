Organizado por

Hot Springs School District

Acerca de este evento

Ventas cerradas

HSSD 7-12 Programa de Baile de la Subasta Silenciosa

Lugar de recogida

401 Emory Street, Hot Springs, AR 71901

#1-Pink Light Up Cupcake Nutcracker and Sugar Plums item
#1-Pink Light Up Cupcake Nutcracker and Sugar Plums
$10

Puja inicial

#2 Two Nutcracker Mugs item
#2 Two Nutcracker Mugs
$7

Puja inicial

#3-Santa Towel Basket item
#3-Santa Towel Basket
$15

Puja inicial

#4- Gingerbread Basket with Girl Nutcracker and Board item
#4- Gingerbread Basket with Girl Nutcracker and Board
$25

Puja inicial

#5- Nutcracker Cookie Jar with Rat Kings item
#5- Nutcracker Cookie Jar with Rat Kings
$20

Puja inicial

#6-Nutcracker Beauty Gift Set item
#6-Nutcracker Beauty Gift Set item
#6-Nutcracker Beauty Gift Set
$15

Puja inicial

Get this nutcracker gift basket featuring Nutcracker Earrings, a red velvet cosmetic bag, nutcracker lotion set and ornament!

#7 Nutcracker Salt and Pepper, Mug, Ornament Set item
#7 Nutcracker Salt and Pepper, Mug, Ornament Set
$15

Puja inicial

#8- Nutcracker Decor and Ornament Set item
#8- Nutcracker Decor and Ornament Set
$15

Puja inicial

#9- Holiday Mug Set item
#9- Holiday Mug Set
$7

Puja inicial

#10- Pink Nutcracker Gift Basket item
#10- Pink Nutcracker Gift Basket item
#10- Pink Nutcracker Gift Basket
$20

Puja inicial

This pink Nutcracker themed basket is perfect for your dancing girl! It includes a cosmetic bag, Pink light up Nutcracker, glass pointe shoe ornament, pink nutcracker stickers, and small pink nutcracker earrings!

#11- Ballerina Basket with Earrings item
#11- Ballerina Basket with Earrings
$15

Puja inicial

#12- Gold Ballerina Ornaments with Hanger and Lotion item
#12- Gold Ballerina Ornaments with Hanger and Lotion
$10

Puja inicial

#13- Nuts about Nutcracker Basket item
#13- Nuts about Nutcracker Basket
$20

Puja inicial

From the planter to the many ornaments, this basket is full of Nutcrackers!

#14- Let It Snow Basket with Mugs item
#14- Let It Snow Basket with Mugs
$15

Puja inicial

#15- Nutty Puppy Basket for Dog Lovers! item
#15- Nutty Puppy Basket for Dog Lovers!
$15

Puja inicial

#16-Nutcracker Kitchen Basket item
#16-Nutcracker Kitchen Basket
$20

Puja inicial

#17-Creative Nutcracker Bag with Arts Items item
#17-Creative Nutcracker Bag with Arts Items item
#17-Creative Nutcracker Bag with Arts Items
$25

Puja inicial

This beautiful watercolor Christmas bag is the perfect gift for your creative, artsy one in the family! It contains Chalkboard Markers, Paint by Number Nutcracker Kit, Creatology Gingerbread Kit, and Art 101 Gallery Canvas kit.

#18- Small Nutty Nutcracker Collection item
#18- Small Nutty Nutcracker Collection
$10

Puja inicial

#19-Trio of Ceramic Snowman item
#19-Trio of Ceramic Snowman
$15

Puja inicial

#20-Nutcracker Pillow, Cookie Jar & Tablecloth item
#20-Nutcracker Pillow, Cookie Jar & Tablecloth
$20

Puja inicial

#21- Giant Gingerbread Basket item
#21- Giant Gingerbread Basket
$30

Puja inicial

Get cozy with this giant gingerbread basket full of cozy blanket and pillow and gingerbread people.

#22-Small Nutcracker Mug and Spoon Rest item
#22-Small Nutcracker Mug and Spoon Rest
$10

Puja inicial

#23-Nutcracker Mug and Kitchen Basket item
#23-Nutcracker Mug and Kitchen Basket
$10

Puja inicial

#24- Gingerbread Mug and Cutting board item
#24- Gingerbread Mug and Cutting board
$20

Puja inicial

#25-Small Nutcracker Cupcake Light and Ornaments item
#25-Small Nutcracker Cupcake Light and Ornaments
$15

Puja inicial

#26- Nutcracker Mug and Kitchen/Ornaments item
#26- Nutcracker Mug and Kitchen/Ornaments
$15

Puja inicial

#27-Star Tumbler and Cahristmas Cat with ornaments item
#27-Star Tumbler and Cahristmas Cat with ornaments
$20

Puja inicial

#28-All about the Snow Basket item
#28-All about the Snow Basket
$10

Puja inicial

#29- Nutcracker Light Up Cupcake and Sugar Plum Nutcrackers item
#29- Nutcracker Light Up Cupcake and Sugar Plum Nutcrackers
$10

Puja inicial

#30-Red Nutcracker Basket with Toy, Salt/Pepper, Ornament item
#30-Red Nutcracker Basket with Toy, Salt/Pepper, Ornament
$20

Puja inicial

#31-Nutcracker Pillows and Signs item
#31-Nutcracker Pillows and Signs
$15

Puja inicial

#32- Nutcracker Mugs and Bowls item
#32- Nutcracker Mugs and Bowls
$15

Puja inicial

#33-Cozy Nutcracker Gift Basket item
#33-Cozy Nutcracker Gift Basket
$15

Puja inicial

Gget cozy with this nutcracker pillow and fleece blanket!

#34- Nutcracker Kitchen Basket with Winter Blessings Sign item
#34- Nutcracker Kitchen Basket with Winter Blessings Sign
$15

Puja inicial

#35- Christmas Shoes (size 10) and 2 Sparkle Tumblers! item
#35- Christmas Shoes (size 10) and 2 Sparkle Tumblers!
$15

Puja inicial

#36-Gold Rhinestone Nutcracker Earrings item
#36-Gold Rhinestone Nutcracker Earrings item
#36-Gold Rhinestone Nutcracker Earrings
$10

Puja inicial

These beautiful earrings will add holiday shine to any holiday outfit Or be a great gift for your Nutcracker-loving friend!

#37 Santa Bucket with mug, ornaments, towel item
#37 Santa Bucket with mug, ornaments, towel
$15

Puja inicial

#38-Large Merry and Bright Beaded Nutcracker Earrings item
#38-Large Merry and Bright Beaded Nutcracker Earrings
$20

Puja inicial

These beautiful nutcracker earring will add the holiday flare to all of your outfits! Valued at $35, these are originally from Dillards!

#39 Cookie Cutter Nutcracker Basket item
#39 Cookie Cutter Nutcracker Basket
$15

Puja inicial

#40 - Nutcracker Basket-Tablecloth Spatula with garland item
#40 - Nutcracker Basket-Tablecloth Spatula with garland
$15

Puja inicial

#41-Gift basket with Nutcracker, Tablecloth and Sugarplum nu item
#41-Gift basket with Nutcracker, Tablecloth and Sugarplum nu
$15

Puja inicial

#42- Pampered Chef Bake and Build Gingerbread Kit item
#42- Pampered Chef Bake and Build Gingerbread Kit
$45

Puja inicial

Create fun memories with this Pampered Chef Bake and Build Gingerbread Kit with reusable molds for Years of holiday fun.

#43- PYY Pizza Oven item
#43- PYY Pizza Oven item
#43- PYY Pizza Oven item
#43- PYY Pizza Oven
$60

Puja inicial

PYY Electric Pizza Oven Indoor Countertop 1-Layers Oven, Black

#44-Portable Washer item
#44-Portable Washer item
#44-Portable Washer item
#44-Portable Washer
$50

Puja inicial

26 lbs Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Washing Machine with Drain Pump

Cesta de regalo de Cascanueces item
Cesta de regalo de Cascanueces
$45

Puja inicial

#46-Classic Red and Green Nutcracker Wreath item
#46-Classic Red and Green Nutcracker Wreath
$45

Puja inicial

Bbring the classic colors of red and green to your home or office with this handmade Christmas Nutcracker Wreath.

#47-Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Wreath item
#47-Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Wreath
$50

Puja inicial

Beautiful handcrafted nutcracker wreath with pastel coloring and featured 14" nutcracker

#48-Summer Dance Intensive Registration ($85 value) item
#48-Summer Dance Intensive Registration ($85 value)
$50

Puja inicial

This item will cover the registration fee for any dancer ages 3-18 for our annual Summer Dance Intensive in July 2026.

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