HSSD 7-12 Programa de Baile de la Subasta Silenciosa

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
401 Emory Street, Hot Springs, AR 71901
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Get this nutcracker gift basket featuring Nutcracker Earrings, a red velvet cosmetic bag, nutcracker lotion set and ornament!
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
This pink Nutcracker themed basket is perfect for your dancing girl! It includes a cosmetic bag, Pink light up Nutcracker, glass pointe shoe ornament, pink nutcracker stickers, and small pink nutcracker earrings!
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
From the planter to the many ornaments, this basket is full of Nutcrackers!
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
This beautiful watercolor Christmas bag is the perfect gift for your creative, artsy one in the family! It contains Chalkboard Markers, Paint by Number Nutcracker Kit, Creatology Gingerbread Kit, and Art 101 Gallery Canvas kit.
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Get cozy with this giant gingerbread basket full of cozy blanket and pillow and gingerbread people.
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Gget cozy with this nutcracker pillow and fleece blanket!
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
These beautiful earrings will add holiday shine to any holiday outfit Or be a great gift for your Nutcracker-loving friend!
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
These beautiful nutcracker earring will add the holiday flare to all of your outfits! Valued at $35, these are originally from Dillards!
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Create fun memories with this Pampered Chef Bake and Build Gingerbread Kit with reusable molds for Years of holiday fun.
Puja inicial
PYY Electric Pizza Oven Indoor Countertop 1-Layers Oven, Black
Puja inicial
26 lbs Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Washing Machine with Drain Pump
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Bbring the classic colors of red and green to your home or office with this handmade Christmas Nutcracker Wreath.
Puja inicial
Beautiful handcrafted nutcracker wreath with pastel coloring and featured 14" nutcracker
Puja inicial
This item will cover the registration fee for any dancer ages 3-18 for our annual Summer Dance Intensive in July 2026.
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!