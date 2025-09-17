IDIA Fest - Shaadi Mubarak - Vendor Registration

301 W Bagdad Ave bldg 2

Round Rock, TX 78664, USA

Vendors
$150
  • Booth space that can fit 6 ft table + 2 chairs
  • 1 complimentary event ticket for you
  • Booth space only (bring your own décor, setup, signage)
Food Vendors
$250
  • Bronze Sponsor Benefits
  • Booth space that can fit a 6 ft table + 2 chairs
  • 1 complimentary event ticket
  • Booth space only (bring your own décor, setup, signage)


common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing