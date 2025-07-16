IIA PTO Tienda de Ropa del Espiritu.

Permanent stickers for hard surfaces only.

Use them on water bottles, notebooks, folders, whatever you need to label!

Does not work on clothing.

Approx size: 2in wide





**You will be notified by text &/or e-mail that your order is ready to be picked up at the front office.

Sales are final. No exchanges or refund.

Sizing and material samples available by the front office.





Application Instructions:

Follow these instructions for best results:

Clean the product you are applying the transfer to using an alcohol wipe or gentle dish soap, then let dry completely. Peel the transfer off of the white backing, ensuring all pieces lift off evenly. Be careful not to touch the adhesive. Position the transfer and then slowly stick it onto the product (remember these transfers are meant to be permanent, so apply carefully). Once the transfer is applied, remove any bubbles or wrinkles with firm pressure using your fingers or a credit card edge, starting from the middle, and smoothing outwards. After you have smoothed the transfer out, apply pressure using your fingers to ensure it has adhered evenly. Finally, slowly peel the clear layer on the front of your design. Do this diagonally (from the top left corner to the bottom right corner, for example).

Note: If the transfer pulls up with the clear layer, push it back down and firmly press it back into place before trying to remove it again. Let it cure for 24 hours before washing.





Care Instructions: We recommend avoiding dishwashers and microwaves whenever possible. Handwashing will help maintain the quality and adherence of the sticker for years to come. The transfers will hold up well to wear and tear, but be aware that a hard drop or tough scratch may still cause damage to the transfer.