IIA PTO Tienda de Ropa del Espiritu.

Youth Polo: Elementary School Logo
$25

Elementary School Logo is for grades TK thru 5th grade.


60% Cotton/40% Polyester Blend.

Color: Red

Youth Sizes: XS, S, M, L.


Camiseta: Elemental
$15

100% Algodón.

Color: Rojo, Blanco, Marino

Tallas: XS, S, M, L.


Youth T-shirt: SOLID COLOR NEW SPIRITWEAR
$15

1) Select Color

2) Select Design

3) Select Design Placement


100% Cotton.

Color: Carolina Blue, Light Pink, Yellow Haze, White, Red.

Youth Sizes: XS, S, M, L

 

Youth T-shirt: TIE DYE COLOR NEW SPIRITWEAR
$20

1) Select Color

2) Select Design

3) Select Design Placement


100% Cotton.

Color: Cotton Candy, Sherbet, Quest, Jellybean, Eternity, Lagoon

Youth Sizes: XS, S, M, L

 

Adult T-shirt: TIE DYE COLOR NEW SPIRITWEAR
$22

1) Select Color

2) Select Design

3) Select Design Placement


100% Cotton.

Color: Cotton Candy, Sherbet, Quest, Jellybean, Eternity, Lagoon

Adult Sizes: S, M, L, XL

 

Youth Crew Neck: Elementary Logo
$30

Elementary School Logo is for grades TK thru 5th grade.


50% Cotton/50% Polyester Blend

Colors: Red, White, Navy, Grey

Youth Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL



Youth 1/4 Zip: Elementary Logo
$35

Elementary School Logo is for grades TK thru 5th grade.


50% Cotton/50% Polyester Blend

Colors: Red, Navy, Grey

Youth Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL


Youth Full Zip: Elementary Logo
$35

Elementary School Logo is for grades TK thru 5th grade.


50% Cotton/50% Polyester Blend

Colors: Red, Navy, Grey

Youth Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

 

Youth Hoodie: Elementary Logo
$30

Elementary School Logo is for grades TK thru 5th grade.


50% Cotton/50% Polyester Blend

Colors: Red, White, Navy, Grey

Youth Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

 

Adult Polo: Middle School Logo
$25

Middle School Logo is for grades 6th thru 8th grades.


Adult sizes 100% Cotton.

Colors: Navy & White.

Adult sizes: XS (Youth XL), S, M, L.


Adult T-shirt: Elementary School Logo
$15

Elementary School Logo is for grades TK thru 5th grade.


Description

100% Cotton.

Colors: Red, White, Navy

Adult Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL


Adult Crew Neck: Elementary Logo
$30

Elementary School Logo is for grades TK thru 5th grade.


50% Cotton/50% Polyester Blend

Colors: White, Navy, Grey

Adult Sizes: S, M, L


Adult 1/4 Zip: Elementary Logo
$35

Elementary School Logo is for grades TK thru 5th grade.


50% Cotton/50% Polyester Blend

Colors: White, Navy, Grey

Adult Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL

 

Adult Full Zip: Elementary Logo
$35

Elementary School Logo is for grades TK thru 5th grade.


50% Cotton/50% Polyester Blend

Colors: Red, White, Navy, Grey

Adult Sizes: S, M, L

 

Adult Hoodie: Elementary Logo
$30

Elementary School Logo is for grades TK thru 5th grade.


50% Cotton/50% Polyester Blend

Colors: Red, White, Navy, Grey

Adult Sizes: S, M, L

 

Camiseta: Escuela Intermedia
$15

100% Algodón.

Color: Blanco, Marino

Tallas: XS, S, M, L


Adult Crew Neck: Middle School Logo
$30

Middle School Logo is for grades 6th thru 8th grades.


50% Cotton/50% Polyester Blend

Colors: White, Navy, Grey

Adult Sizes: S, M, L


Adult 1/4 Zip: Middle School Logo
$35

Middle School Logo is for grades 6th thru 8th grades.


50% Cotton/50% Polyester Blend

Colors: White, Navy, Grey

Adult Sizes: S, M, L

 

Adult Full Zip: Middle School Logo
$35

Middle School Logo is for grades 6th thru 8th grades.


50% Cotton/50% Polyester Blend

Colors: White, Navy, Grey

Adult Sizes: S, M, L

 

Adult Hoodie: Middle School Logo
$30

50% Cotton/50% Polyester Blend

Colors: White, Navy, Grey

Adult Sizes: S, M, L

 

Ceramic Mug (15oz)
$15

Black colored inside with matching handles.

Dishwasher and microwave safe.

Options: Elementary and Middle school logos.

 

Sticker Name Labels
$2

Permanent stickers for hard surfaces only.

Use them on water bottles, notebooks, folders, whatever you need to label!

Does not work on clothing.

Approx size: 2in wide


Sizing and material samples available by the front office.


Application Instructions:

Follow these instructions for best results:

  1. Clean the product you are applying the transfer to using an alcohol wipe or gentle dish soap, then let dry completely.
  2. Peel the transfer off of the white backing, ensuring all pieces lift off evenly. Be careful not to touch the adhesive.
  3. Position the transfer and then slowly stick it onto the product (remember these transfers are meant to be permanent, so apply carefully).
  4. Once the transfer is applied, remove any bubbles or wrinkles with firm pressure using your fingers or a credit card edge, starting from the middle, and smoothing outwards.
  5. After you have smoothed the transfer out, apply pressure using your fingers to ensure it has adhered evenly.
  6. Finally, slowly peel the clear layer on the front of your design. Do this diagonally (from the top left corner to the bottom right corner, for example).

Note: If the transfer pulls up with the clear layer, push it back down and firmly press it back into place before trying to remove it again. Let it cure for 24 hours before washing.


Care Instructions: We recommend avoiding dishwashers and microwaves whenever possible. Handwashing will help maintain the quality and adherence of the sticker for years to come. The transfers will hold up well to wear and tear, but be aware that a hard drop or tough scratch may still cause damage to the transfer.

Personalized 16oz Stainless Steel Cup
$23

Double Wall Insulated Cup with Lid And Straw

Keeps drinks Hot (8hrs), Cold (12hrs)

Recommended Hand Wash

NOT Microwave Safe


