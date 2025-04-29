Im Not your Superwoman-July

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Pay what you want
free
Whether you can pay the full amount, a portion, or simply what you can manage, your presence is what truly counts. It’s about the ideas, conversations, and memories we’ll create together. Add to the donation field below
Superwoman Supporter Pass
$45
Join the movement and become an official Superwoman Supporter! With this all-access membership, you'll unlock exclusive benefits, including:
Free entry to all future “I’m Not Your Superwoman” events and video.
Meet & Greet pre- event access to our Sacramento event, where you will receive an exclusive SWAG bag and a shoutout to your business or brand during our live events
Support, connect, and be celebrated as a vital part of our empowering community. Once a Superwoman, always a Superwoman.
