Imagination City Children's Museum

Organizado por

Imagination City Children's Museum

Acerca de este evento

Ventas cerradas

Imagination City Children's Museum's Subasta Silenciosa.

Lugar de recogida

2120 Lawrence Ln, Grand Island, NE 68803, USA

Coach Cook Signed Poster item
Coach Cook Signed Poster
$25

Puja inicial

This is an amazing item to add to any other memorabilia that you might have! Signed by coach Cook himself!

Glaser Music Studio Summer item
Glaser Music Studio Summer
$75

Puja inicial

Enjoy one summer music camp of your choice with Glaser Music Studio! This is an awesome opportunity for the 2026 summer!

Collar y pendientes Kendra Scott item
Collar y pendientes Kendra Scott
$55

Puja inicial

¡Estas piezas magníficamente elaboradas son aún más espectaculares en persona!

Foto firmada por Cameron "Cam" Heyward item
Foto firmada por Cameron "Cam" Heyward
$25

Puja inicial

¡Colecciona estas fotos autografiadas de 8.5"x10.5" del #97 de los Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Heyward!


Cameron "Cam" Heyward es un exitoso jugador de fútbol americano profesional conocido por sus habilidades excepcionales como liniero defensivo en la Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano (NFL). Heyward fue reclutado por los Pittsburgh Steelers en la primera ronda del Draft de la NFL de 2011, y desde entonces, se ha convertido en un pilar de la defensa de los Steelers. Conocido por su imponente presencia en el campo, Heyward combina fuerza, agilidad e inteligencia futbolística para desbaratar a las ofensivas rivales.

4 tickets to Fun Station In Cedar Rapids, IA item
4 tickets to Fun Station In Cedar Rapids, IA
$75

Puja inicial

In Cedar Rapids, IA enjoy Iowa's largest indoor adventure park! This family of 4 tickets includes unlimited time and all attractions!

Will Bolt item
Will Bolt
$25

Puja inicial

Will Bolt is an American baseball coach and former shortstop, who is the current head baseball coach at the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He played college baseball at Nebraska for coach Dave Van Horn from 1999 to 2002

Black Vera Wang Sunglasses item
Black Vera Wang Sunglasses item
Black Vera Wang Sunglasses item
Black Vera Wang Sunglasses
$105

Puja inicial

Black Vera Wang sunglasses. These sleek black sunglasses will surely be the talk of the summer!

Cream/Tan Vera Wang Sunglasses item
Cream/Tan Vera Wang Sunglasses item
Cream/Tan Vera Wang Sunglasses item
Cream/Tan Vera Wang Sunglasses
$80

Puja inicial

These Cream/Tan colored Vera Wang Sunglasses will be the talk of the town with that bling!

Gorjana Gift Card item
Gorjana Gift Card
$105

Puja inicial

Let the woman in your life shop and pick her jewelry that fits her style! Or go on a shopping spree for yourself! Tons of lovely rings, bracelets, necklaces, and so much more!

Green bracelet and earring set item
Green bracelet and earring set
$30

Puja inicial

These beautifully hand crafted set will definitely complete any look!

Amy's Lighthouse Luxuries

Black and White bracelet and earring set item
Black and White bracelet and earring set
$30

Puja inicial

These beautifully hand crafted set will definitely complete any look!

Amy's Lighthouse Luxuries

(2) Kansas City Royals tickets item
(2) Kansas City Royals tickets
$100

Puja inicial

Are you a Kansas City Royals fan? This is an amazing opportunity to get the tickets to a game of your choosing!


These vouchers are valid until 9/24/26

*Valid for any Monday - Thursday 2026 regular season Royals home game excluding Opening day, May 25-27, June 18 and July 6. Blackout dates subject to change.

(2) Kansas City Royals tickets (Copy) item
(2) Kansas City Royals tickets (Copy)
$100

Puja inicial

Are you a Kansas City Royals fan? This is an amazing opportunity to get the tickets to a game of your choosing!


These vouchers are valid until 9/24/26

*Valid for any Monday - Thursday 2026 regular season Royals home game excluding Opening day, May 25-27, June 18 and July 6. Blackout dates subject to change.

Active Family Chiropractic Swag Bag item
Active Family Chiropractic Swag Bag
$20

Puja inicial

Snag this awesome swag bag and goodies from Active Family Chiropractic! This tote bag includes: a notebook, ice pack, stress reliever, adult shirt, baby onesie, and a shaker bottle!

Young Living - Kids pack item
Young Living - Kids pack
$65

Puja inicial

Young Living by Diane Whelan includes essential oils (kidscents sleepyize, Kidscents Geneyus, Lavender) roller bottles, diffuser, magic towels, and 150 uses booklet

Booze infuse jar and Simmer pot packs item
Booze infuse jar and Simmer pot packs
$15

Puja inicial

Booze infuse jar and 2 packs of simmer pot packs crafted by Linda Marisch

#2 Booze Infuse jar and Simmer pot pack item
#2 Booze Infuse jar and Simmer pot pack
$15

Puja inicial

Booze infuse jar and 2 packs of simmer pot packs crafted by Linda Marisch

Winter Wellness Basket item
Winter Wellness Basket
$100

Puja inicial

2 XL shirts

Super C supplement

Super B supplement

Aminowise supplement for muscle recovery and performance

Immupro supplement to support immune system

Zig's Oil change item
Zig's Oil change
$80

Puja inicial

Check out this deal! An oil change, and some zig's Four wheel Drive swag!

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!