Harvested Cookbook
$40

Donate $40 or more and receive a heartfelt thank-you in the form of 1 copy of Harvested: NJ Farmers Share Their Stories and Favorite Dishes—a beautiful, farmer-inspired cookbook.


Your support helps us grow the movement, and this cookbook connects you directly to the farmers at the heart of it.


Makes a great gift!

NJFDC T-Shirt item
NJFDC T-Shirt
$40

Donate $40 or more and receive this limited-edition unisex t-shirt as a thank-you for supporting food justice in New Jersey!


Available in sizes S to XXL, the shirt is made by Bella+Canvas using ultra-soft recycled cotton and polyester, and printed locally by Big Frog Custom T-Shirts in Howell, NJ.


Comfortable, sustainable, and purpose-driven—just like the movement you're helping build.


