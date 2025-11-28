<p> Banquete de inauguración en honor al Obispo Mark Jermell Brand. </p>

The book will be 8 1/2 X 11inches in dimension, professionally printed and bound using a 4 color process. Deadline is February 16, 2026 which includes all payments, also with all materials for print and proof reading. Ads should be Copy-ready. Ads will be Full Page Inside.

**Vendor display table available if requested.

Must be appropriate as determined by committee



Full page - $250.00.

Terms: Ads made by Ecuador Jurisdiction are wholly its property.

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