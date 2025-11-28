<p> Banquete de inauguración en honor al Obispo Mark Jermell Brand. </p>

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Disfruta de la compañía y la comida y un programa inspirador sentado en un lugar destacado.
Disfruta de la compañía y una comida con asientos designados.
The book will be 8 1/2 X 11inches in dimension, professionally printed and bound using a 4 color process. Deadline is February 16, 2026 which includes all payments, also with all materials for print and proof reading. Ads should be Copy-ready. Ads will be Full Page Inside.
**Vendor display table available if requested.
Must be appropriate as determined by committee
Full page - $250.00.
Terms: Ads made by Ecuador Jurisdiction are wholly its property.
Advertiser assumes responsibility for entire Ad. Spelling, address ,phone numbers, dates and times. By signing up you agree to these terms.
The book will be 8 1/2 X 11inches in dimension, professionally printed and bound using a 4 color process. Deadline is February 16, 2026 which includes all payments, also with all materials for print and proof reading. Ads should be Copy-ready. Ads will be Full Page Inside booklet.
**Vendor display table available if requested.
Must be appropriate as determined by committee
Back inside cover page - $450.00
Terms: Ads made by Ecuador Jurisdiction are wholly its property.
Advertiser assumes responsibility for entire Ad. Spelling, address ,phone numbers, dates and times. By signing up you agree to these terms.
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