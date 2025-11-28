Ecuador Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction COGIC

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Ecuador Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction COGIC

Acerca de este evento

<p> Banquete de inauguración en honor al Obispo Mark Jermell Brand. </p>

9333 S Cicero Ave

Oak Lawn, IL 60453, USA

Admisión VIP
$125

Disfruta de la compañía y la comida y un programa inspirador sentado en un lugar destacado.

Admisión General
$100

Disfruta de la compañía y una comida con asientos designados.

Souvenir Advertisement, Program Book Page
$250

The book will be 8 1/2 X 11inches in dimension, professionally printed and bound using a 4 color process. Deadline is February 16, 2026 which includes all payments, also with all materials for print and proof reading. Ads should be Copy-ready. Ads will be Full Page Inside.
**Vendor display table available if requested.

Must be appropriate as determined by committee


Full page - $250.00.
Terms: Ads made by Ecuador Jurisdiction are wholly its property.

Advertiser assumes responsibility for entire Ad. Spelling, address ,phone numbers, dates and times. By signing up you agree to these terms.

Souvenir Advertisement Inside Back Cover Page
$450

The book will be 8 1/2 X 11inches in dimension, professionally printed and bound using a 4 color process. Deadline is February 16, 2026 which includes all payments, also with all materials for print and proof reading. Ads should be Copy-ready. Ads will be Full Page Inside booklet.
**Vendor display table available if requested.


Must be appropriate as determined by committee


Back inside cover page - $450.00

Terms: Ads made by Ecuador Jurisdiction are wholly its property.

Advertiser assumes responsibility for entire Ad. Spelling, address ,phone numbers, dates and times. By signing up you agree to these terms.

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