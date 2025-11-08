Inaugural Youth Summit 2025 (Volunteers Registration)

Help us support and celebrate the youth attending the Choices4Teens Youth Summit by contributing thoughtful and practical in-kind donations. Your donations will be used as giveaways and appreciation items for youth participants and volunteers.

Suggested Items Include:

Hats, Gloves, Socks

Pens, Notebooks, Planners

USB Sticks, Powerbanks, Headphones

T-shirts, Umbrellas, Tote Bags

Water Bottles, Keychains

Stress Balls, Fidget Toys

Gift Cards (cafes, fast food)

Treats: Cookies, Chocolates

Tech: Tablets, Smartphones (Motorola, iPhone, Samsung), Gaming Consoles (Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox)

How to Contribute:

Please let us know what items you plan to donate and the quantity. You may drop off the donations or arrange for delivery or pick up. A team member will contact you after you register.

Your support is deeply appreciated and will go a long way in making this summit memorable for our youth.