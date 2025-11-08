Inaugural Youth Summit 2025 (Volunteers Registration)

1 Main St

Brockton, MA 02301, USA

General Admission (Youth Attendee)
$250
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Open to youth participants who want to attend workshops, and networking sessions.
Includes:

  • Access to all workshops and discussions
  • Certificate of Participation
  • Lunch and refreshments
  • Giveaways and resource materials
  • Opportunity to engage with mentors, community leaders, and peers
💙 Advocate Package
$600
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Benefits include:

  • Company logo featured on the event website, promotional materials, and signage
  • Recognition in event email blasts
  • Mentions on social media and event platforms
  • Invitation to the next community event
  • Mention of company name in press releases and newsletters
  • Medium-size logo placement on the backdrop
💚 Champion Package
$1,000
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Benefits include:

  • Recognition as a Champion Sponsor
  • Premium logo placement on the event website, promotional materials, and event signage
  • Large-size logo placement on the backdrop
  • Inclusion in press releases, newsletters, and marketing materials
  • Social media campaign highlighting the partnership
  • Invitation to the next community event
  • One event table
  • Option to speak or facilitate a brief workshop at the Youth Summit
  • Option to include informational or promotional materials in participant packets
🟣 Co-Host Package
$3,000
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Organizations contributing $3,000 or more will be recognized as official Co-Hosts of the Youth Summit.

Includes:

  • Recognition as Co-Host of the Youth Summit (event title may appear as “Choices4Teens Youth Summit in partnership with your organization.
  • Co-host logo featured prominently on all marketing materials, event signage, programs, and press releases
  • Opportunity to deliver brief welcoming remarks during the opening session
  • Premium logo placement across website, flyers, and digital campaigns
  • Inclusion in all social media announcements and post-event recap
  • Reserved table for organizational representatives and guests
  • Option to include informational or promotional materials in participant packets
  • Certificate of Partnership and Community Leadership
  • Option to speak or facilitate a brief workshop at the Youth Summit

Contact us to discuss any further arrangements at [email protected] or call 508-818-7137 / 508-358-6075.

🎁 In-Kind Donations (Items)
Gratuito
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Help us support and celebrate the youth attending the Choices4Teens Youth Summit by contributing thoughtful and practical in-kind donations. Your donations will be used as giveaways and appreciation items for youth participants and volunteers.

Suggested Items Include:

  • Hats, Gloves, Socks
  • Pens, Notebooks, Planners
  • USB Sticks, Powerbanks, Headphones
  • T-shirts, Umbrellas, Tote Bags
  • Water Bottles, Keychains
  • Stress Balls, Fidget Toys
  • Gift Cards (cafes, fast food)
  • Treats: Cookies, Chocolates
  • Tech: Tablets, Smartphones (Motorola, iPhone, Samsung), Gaming Consoles (Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox)

How to Contribute:
Please let us know what items you plan to donate and the quantity. You may drop off the donations or arrange for delivery or pick up. A team member will contact you after you register.

Your support is deeply appreciated and will go a long way in making this summit memorable for our youth.

🍽️ In-Kind Donation (Catering Sponsor)
Gratuito
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

For restaurants, chefs, or food service providers contributing meals or refreshments for the event.
Includes:

  • Recognition as an In-Kind Catering Sponsor
  • Company or restaurant name displayed on event signage, website, and social media
  • Mention of business name during the event
  • Option to display promotional materials at the food service area
  • Certificate of Appreciation

Details:
We are seeking an in-kind donation to provide catering for approximately 50 guests.
Please send your menu proposal to [email protected] or contact us at 508-818-7137 or 508-358-6075 for more information or coordination.

Añadir una donación para Choice4Teens Mentoring Group

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!