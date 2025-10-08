Fundación Internacional ATR-X

Ofrecido por
Show your support in style with this bold and meaningful ATR-X Awareness T-Shirt!
Featuring the International ATR-X Foundation logo on the front and a powerful design on the back with words like Advocate, Awareness, Support, Love, Educate, and Accept, this shirt is more than just apparel—it's a statement of unity and strength.
Show your pride and strength with this bold, vintage-inspired Rare But Mighty sticker! Featuring distressed retro stripes and the International ATR-X Foundation logo, it’s a perfect tribute to the rare community that continues to rock that ATR-X life. Durable, uplifting, and full of character—just like the warriors it represents. Ideal for water bottles, laptops, notebooks, and more.
“ATR-X Strong” Magnet
Celebrate resilience and unity with this bright and inspiring ATR-X Strong magnet! Featuring a bold green and blue design with the International ATR-X Foundation logo, it’s a symbol of strength, hope, and community. Perfect for displaying on your fridge, locker, or office space—this magnet is a daily reminder that together, we are ATR-X Strong.
Double the impact with our Rare & Strong bundle—featuring the “Rare But Mighty” sticker and the “ATR-X Strong” magnet! Designed to celebrate resilience, awareness, and community, this set proudly showcases the spirit of the International ATR-X Foundation. Stick it, display it, and share the strength that unites our rare warriors and families. Perfect for gifts, awareness events, or everyday inspiration.
