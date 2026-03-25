Conferencia Internacional de Juventud

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GA, USA
Habitación compartida - cama compartida. Incluye alojamiento 6 noches, comida, excursión, kayak, talleres, recuerdo. Precio por persona.
Habitación compartida - cama privada. Incluye alojamiento 6 noches, comida, excursión, kayak, talleres, recuerdo. Precio por persona.
Oferta familiar (4 miembros) - incluye alojamiento 6 noches, comida, excursión, kayak (para 2), talleres, recuerdo. Agregar $60.00 por persona extra en la habitación.
Habitación compartida - cama compartida: Incluye comida, alojamiento por 2 noches y recuerdo. Precio por persona.
Habitación compartida - cama privada. Incluye comida, alojamiento por 2 noches y recuerdo. El precio es por persona.
Family Deal (4 members). Weekend only: food, lodging (2 nights), and souvenir. Add $ 30.00 for extra person.
We prefer you do NOT pay GIDEON here! Pay by check or in person if you want to pay for GIDEON.
To become a GIDEON MEMBER, you pay a donation of $ 1000.- and it gives you and your nucleus family the privilege to stay at Norman College in all events of that year with FREE LODGING. We encourage you to become a GIDEON member - it will be a blessing to you throughout the year and you will support the mission.
If you ARE a GIDEON MEMBER or want to become a GIDEON MEMBER before the conference, PLEASE CONTACT US to find out your rate for the International Youth Conference.
If you are or want to become a GIDEON member, please pay through check $ 1000.00, (written to Norman College, with the note "GIDEON) or pay in person at Norman College.
Thank you!
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¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!