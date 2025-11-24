Organizado por

Iowa All Services Academy Foundation

Iowa All Academy Ball Subasta Silenciosa

Auction will close 20 minutes after the Keynote Address - Watch for change to closing time!

1. Children's Books Gift basket item
$10

Puja inicial

Momster and Dear Mr. Wasn't Me are full-colored, hardback children's books written by local and award-winning author, Laura Jensen-Kimball. Both books are signed and include an Audio CD. Value $40

2. Trixie's Salon Gift Card item
$35

Puja inicial

Trixie's is an award-winning salon located in DSM, IA. They generously donated a $100 gift card good for any of their salon services. Value $100

3. Tammy's Tailwaggers Dog Groomer Gift Card item
$35

Puja inicial

Award-winning pet groomer, Tammy's Tailwaggers donated a $100 gift card for your furry friend. Located in Indianola, Iowa. Value $100

4. Purple Poppy Boutique Gift Cards item
$35

Puja inicial

Do you love finding unique clothes? Check out the Purple Poppy Boutique located in Ankeny, Iowa. Four $25 gift cards are included in this auction item. Value $100

5. Iowa Wild Gift Basket item
$40

Puja inicial

Like hockey? Iowa Wild donated four tickets, a signed puck, an Iowa Wild Hat, a bobble head and Iowa Wild Shoe Charms. Value is $145

6. Football and Beer item
$35

Puja inicial

Enjoy an evening at the Iowa Taproom and then head over to a game with the Iowa Barnstormers. This gift basket includes a $50 gift card, two beer mugs and 4 tickets to the Barnstormers. Value $130

7. Dream Builder Karrie's Beach Bag item
$30

Puja inicial

Cruise into 2026-Beach Bag with: $25 On Board Credit for a Royal Caribbean, Celebrity or Disney Cruise Line vacation booked with Dream Builder Karrie. Includes: In-room treat delivered to your stateroom, Turkish Beach Blanket, Turkish Beach Towel, sunglasses, Reef safe sunscreen. Estimated value $100

8. Neon Beer Sign from Doll Distributing item
$20

Puja inicial

Check out this cool Schell's Neon Beer sign. Generously donated by Doll Distributing. Could be a great Christmas gift for that beer fan in your life! Value is $50

9. Dinner and a Show item
$20

Puja inicial

Enjoy food and the theater? This auction item is 2 tickets to the DM Playhouse and a $25 gift card to Barntown Brewing. Happy Bidding!

10. Black Steel/Meteorite Dog Tag item
$75

Puja inicial

Add this exquisite black steel and meterorite dog tag on a 24" chain to your jewelry collection donated by Joseph's! Not quite your style? Joseph's will allow you to exchange the item for something more to your liking!! Retail value $255

11. Iowa Heartlanders Hockey Basket item
$45

Puja inicial

This basket includes 4 Glass Seat tickets, bracelets, hat, faux hockey pucks and a pocket schedule. Value is $160

12. Grand Falls Hotel Stay item
$50

Puja inicial

Get cozy at the Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort. This certificate will give you one complimentary standard hotel night stay Sunday through Thursday. Value $195.00

13. B-Bops Swag and Movie item
$15

Puja inicial

B-Bops t-shirt, visor, two $20 gift cards, and four buy-one-get-one free coupons for Fridley movie theater. Value $80

14. Bally's Hotel and Buffet item
$125

Puja inicial

What a deal! Two-night stay and 2 buffet coupons at Bally's Quad Cities in Rock Island, Illinois. Value $425.00

15. Spicy Basket from Tones item
$35

Puja inicial

This auction basket includes a coffee mug, measuring spoons, an Oterbear meat thermometer, Chicago steak seasoning, Weber buffalo trace smooth and Weber savory blend, Tone brothers beef chief, Weber's smokey brown sugar rub, Weber Kick'n Chicken, Weber Roasted Garlic and Herb, Tone brothers Chicken Winner, Weber gourmet burger, koozi, grill sponge cleaner, magnet and season shaker. Value is $100

16. Hawkeye Basket item
$20

Puja inicial

Love those Hawkeyes? Cheer on your favorite Iowa team with a metal snack tin, pretzels, Hawkeye glass, Hawkeye Oreos, award-winning caramel popcorn, candies, specialty ferities peanuts, Iowa smokehouse jerky, and seasoned crackers. Retail value $67

17. From the Heartland & UNI Basketball Tickets item
$25

Puja inicial

Enjoy some of Iowa's best snacks before the game! Iowa Smokehouse Sweet Honey BBQ Sauce, Molly & You Salted Caramel Brownie Single, Buffalo Ridge's Orchard Apple Chips, Caramel Corn, Cheddar Popcorn, Caramels, and assorted candies. AND 2 tickets for a UNI Basketball Game (expires March 1, 2026) Retail Value $115

18. Iowa Heartland Sampler item
$20

Puja inicial

Enjoy some gourmet Iowa snacks! Deluxe mixed nuts, Laura Beth's Medium Chunky Salsa, O'Brien's Gourmet Granola & Blueberry Muffin, Raspberry & Chocolate Truffles, Popcorn, & Apple Chips

19. Iowa Cubs Donation item
$15

Puja inicial

Take me out to the Cubs Game! The Iowa Cubs auction item includes 4 reserved grandstand tix for a home game. Value $60

20. Urban Air Deluxe Party item
$75

Puja inicial

Need to burn some energy? Or calories? Enjoy a free deluxe party for 10, including a 2 hour hangout, bottled waters, party favor scratch outs, urban air socks, balloons, plates, napkins & forks, digital invitations, set-up & clean-up & shared party host! Retail value $330

21. Cody Johnson Concert item
$60

Puja inicial

Cody Johnson is playing at the Iowa Events Center on May 9th, 2026 at 730pm. Two tickets are up for bidding! Value $215

22. Lakeside Staycation item
$50

Puja inicial

Enjoy a one night stay at Lakeside Hotel & Casino & a $30 Food Voucher in Osceola and GA

Fox River Lightweight Military Physical Trainer Socks 2-pack. Expires 6/30/26. Retail value $154

23. 4 Tickets to Lucy Hawkes - Life on the Move item
$25

Puja inicial

Have an interest in migration? Enjoy 4 tickets to to see a physiological ecologist and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Lucy Hawkes in a live speaker series. Get ready to meet the endurance champions of the natural world and the explorer who brings their stories to life! Monday, February 16 at 6:30 pm. Retail value $240

24. Dinner & A Movie 1 item
$15

Puja inicial

Enjoy a night out and watch your favorite flick at the Palms! Have dinner at B-Bops with your two $20 gift cards and purchase tickets at the Palms with your buy one-get one vouchers. Retail Value $70

25. Top Golf and Socks item
$15

Puja inicial

$50 to Top Golf Gift Certificate

$14 Fox River socks

$65 value

26. Dinner & A Movie 2 item
$15

Puja inicial

Enjoy a night out and watch your favorite flick at the Palms! Have dinner at B-Bops with your two $20 gift cards and purchase tickets at the Palms with your buy one-get one vouchers. Retail Value $70

27. Breakout Escape Room item
$30

Puja inicial

Breakout Escape Ordinary Auction Item

Do you like puzzles and something different to do on a Friday night? Check out Breakout Escape Rooms!

2 $50 gift cards

$100 value

28. Dinner & A Movie 3 item
$15

Puja inicial

Enjoy a night out and watch your favorite flick at the Palms! Have dinner at B-Bops with your two $20 gift cards and purchase tickets at the Palms with your buy one-get one vouchers. Retail Value $70

29. Dinner & A Movie 4 item
$15

Puja inicial

Enjoy a night out and watch your Enjoy a night out and watch your favorite flick at the Palms! Have dinner at B-Bops with your two $20 gift cards and purchase tickets at the Palms with your buy one-get one vouchers. Retail Value $70

30. Center Grove Pass and Socks item
$35

Puja inicial

Enjoy some family time at Center Grove Farmyard Admission Pass X4

Fox River Light Weight Military Dress Socks- Black

$117 value

31. Toppling Goliath & National Mississippi River Museum item
$20

Puja inicial

Love Iowa Brewery Toppling Goliath? Grab this Growler, pint glass, $20 gift card, sticker, and Sea Salt Edamame swing by the brewery to grab your favorite flavor! And are you a history and nature buff? Two passes for the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium. Retail value $94

32. Funny Bone item
$20

Puja inicial

Ready to tickle your funny bone? Don't miss out on these vouchers for 2 tickets each to the Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant. Expire December 2026.
Retail value $80

33. Farrell's Extreme Body Shaping item
$50

Puja inicial

We know your New Year's Resolution is to get back in shape! Farrell’s Extreme BodyShaping free 10-week session. Retail value $299

34. Sky Zone item
$25

Puja inicial

Jump! Jump! Jump! Get some height at sky zone with 4 - 90 minute passes and a pair of socks from Fox River. Retail value $100

35. A Gardener's Dream item
$35

Puja inicial

Enjoy gorgeous flowers? Grab this Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden Annual Membership and two Reiman's Gardens passes. Bonus military socks included! Retail value $175

36. Flix Brew House item
$25

Puja inicial

Movies! Food! Fun! Grab these Flix Brew House 4 movie tickets, $25 gift card, and decal. Retail value $90

37. Roughriders Hockey item
$15

Puja inicial

Ice! Hockey! Excitement! Don't miss these 2 tickets for two people each to Cedar Rapids Roughrider's Hockey Game, magnetic schedule, and a signed team poster. Retail value $68

38. I'm on Ice Arena & Kernel's Baseball item
$15

Puja inicial

Ice & Baseball? YES! Just not together ;) Enjoy I’m On Ice Arena Ice Skating Rink passes - admission for 4 and skate rental AND 4 tickets to the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Retail value $66

39. Date Night Bowling and Snack Basket item
$30

Puja inicial

Stee-rike! Get your bowling on at the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center with 4 passes good for 2 free games each.

This snack basket includes a candle, chocolates, caramels, pretzels, popcorn and sunflower seeds. Everything you would need to cure the snack attack. Value $100

40. Seven Oaks item
$10

Puja inicial

Seven Oaks $30 gift card

Fox River lightweight, military, black high- performance socks

$48 value

41. Collin's Road's & Snack Attack item
$25

Puja inicial

Two Collin’s Road Theatres gift cards $25 each. This theatre uses REAL BUTTER!!

AND a Snack Attack Basket with Kalona Chocolates, Handmade Gremlin Chocolate Bar, Seasoned Pretzels, Popcorn, and Wicked Mini Garlic Parmesan Crackers. Retail Value $100

42. Greenbay Packers Signed 2025 Football item
$75

Puja inicial

This is a new collectors' series football.

Original signatures from all players and the coaching staff were obtained at the beginning of the regular season and then were transferred to the collector's football. The GB Packers 2025 collector's football is here for your bidding enjoyment.

43. Iowa State Signed Football 2025 item
$100

Puja inicial

Iowa State 2025 football signed by Matt Campbell. This will be a collector's item! Happy bidding!

44. Coopers Wine Tasting and Vintage mixing Bowl item
$50

Puja inicial

Are you fancy? If you are, you will enjoy this auction item! Spend the evening wine tasting at Copper's Hawk and take home a Stanley Roberts vintage mixing bowl with flavored culinary salts, a solid dish soap bar, a sisal dish brush, a waffel dish towel and olive oil. Donated from Starfall Meadow Farmstead & Co. Value $140 Value

45. Navy Gift Basket item
$50

Puja inicial

Cheer on USNA in your new Spirit Gear! Basket includes:

  • Bill the Goat
  • Army vs. Navy 250th Pin
  • Navy Magnet
  • White Hooded Zip-Up (L)
  • Go Navy Beat Army Mug
  • Go Navy Beat Army Banner
  • Navy Swedish Dish Cloth
  • Navy Pennant
  • Navy Flag
  • Navy Hooded Sweatshirt (M)
  • Fear the Goat T-Shirt (XL)
  • N* Baseball Cap

GO NAVY!! BEAT ARMY!!

$275 value

46. West Point Basket item
$35

Puja inicial

﻿ West Point Basket includes:
West Point banner
Metal water bottle (Duty, Honor, County on the side)
Ball cap with Black Knight on the front
West Point Lanyard
WP pop socket, key chain (x2), adhesive id holder, stickers
$120 value
47. Beau Laundry Co item
$25

Puja inicial

Beau Laundry Co

Wool dryer Balls, "Bergamot and Blue Musk", premium laundry soap, "Flannel" fragrance oil, Beau Laundry t-shirt (sz Large) Value $100

48. Trader Joes Bag of Goodies item
$35

Puja inicial

Trader Joe’s gift bag

Includes:

- Scandinavian Swimmers Gummy Candy

- Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

- Winter Wassail Punch (2 quart)

- Corn Tortilla Chips - Chili and Lime

- Tart Cherry and Pecan Shortbread Cookies

- Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning

- Winter Wake-up Tea

- Joe’s O’s Peanut Butter Cereal Bars

- Fusilli Pasta (16 oz bag)

- Rainbow’s End Trail Mix

- 100% Arabica Medium Roast Coffee

- Cinnamon Bun Spread

- Gingerbread Cake and Cookie Mix with Crystallized Ginger Pieces

- Sleigh Ride Cookies - chocolate sandwich cookies and candy cane pieces

- Sweet Chili Sauce

- Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce

49. Creative Memories Class and More item
$35

Puja inicial

Creative Memories

- Complimentary 2-hour 1-1 session to design an album.

-includes scrapbooking supplies

$100+ Value

50. Titos Vodka Cooler item
$50

Puja inicial

You'll be a little cooler than everyone else with this aluminum Titos Vodka large size cooler. Light weight but strong like bull. Value $150

