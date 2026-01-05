AIWA

IWD 2026 Vendors

The Vistatech Center

18600 Haggerty Rd, Livonia, MI 48152, USA

Vendor Purchase
$250

Vendor purchase of table includes 1 free ticket with hot lunch


CANCELLATION POLICY 

All cancellations must be in writing. Cancellation requests received after February 20th, 2025 will receive no refund. Exhibit space can be reassigned at Show Management’s discretion.   


INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS (optional) 


Participating companies are required to provide an insurance certificate covering liability for exhibit contents, personnel and show guests within the exhibit space. The certificate should list Asian Indian Women’s Association as the additional insured. 


EXHIBIT SPACE RENTAL INCLUDES: 

  • One 8’ table
  • Two chairs


BASIC EXHIBIT REQUIREMENTS: 

  • Table Space will be assigned on a first come first serve basis upon receipt of full payment.
  • Exhibitors will not be permitted to display or use any space outside their assigned table.
  • Bring your own extension cord.
  • Bring your own Table Cover.
Additional Tickets
$35

Includes admission & hot lunch

