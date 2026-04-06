JCCF Scott Hamilton Community Benefit Dinner 2026

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2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
Gold Level Sponsorship
This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:
One (1) Tables = 10 seats
Six (6) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton
5 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads
Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.
2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
Silver Level Sponsorship
This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:
Five (5) seats at a shared table with other Silver Level Sponsor
Two (2) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton
4 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads
Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.
$
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