Community Foundation of Jackson County

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Community Foundation of Jackson County

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JCCF Scott Hamilton Community Benefit Dinner 2026

8832 Point Pleasant Rd

Millwood, WV 25262, USA

General Admission ticket
$75
2025 JCCF, Inc. Cena Benéfica Comunitaria Boleto de Admisión General Válido para Una (1) Asiento Individual en la celebración.
MVP Diamond Level ticket
$20,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 20 boletos
2025 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner MVP Diamond SponsorshipThis level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:Two (2) Tables of 10 = 20 seatsTen (10) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Amy Grant7 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper AdsCompany representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
2025 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinne rMVP Diamond SponsorshipThis level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:Two (2) Tables of 10 = 20 seatsTen (10) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Amy Grant7 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper AdsCompany representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
$15,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 16 boletos
2025 JCCF, Inc. Cena Benéfica Comunitaria Patrocinio Platino Este nivel de donación recibirá lo siguiente en la cena: Dos (2) Mesas de 8 = 16 asientos Ocho (8) Entradas VIP para la Recepción, incluyendo fotos con Tim Tebow 6 Anuncios de Reconocimiento al Patrocinador en Periódicos Representación de la empresa en otros Eventos Especiales de JCCF, Inc.
Gold Level ticket
$6,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos
2025 JCCF, Inc. Cena Benéfica de la Comunidad Patrocinio de Nivel Oro Este nivel de contribución recibirá lo siguiente en la cena: Una (1) mesa = 8 asientos Cuatro (4) entradas para la recepción VIP, incluyendo fotos con Tim Tebow 5 anuncios de reconocimiento del patrocinador en periódicos Representación de la empresa en otros eventos especiales de JCCF, Inc. Elegible para créditos fiscales (cuando estén disponibles) por su donación caritativa.
Gold Level +
$6,500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 10 boletos

2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
Gold Level Sponsorship
This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:
One (1) Tables = 10 seats
Six (6) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton
5 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads
Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.

Silver Level ticket
$4,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 5 boletos
Cena Benéfica Comunitaria de JCCF, Inc. 2025 Patrocinio de Nivel Plata Este nivel de contribución recibirá lo siguiente en la cena: Cinco (5) asientos en una mesa compartida con otro patrocinador de Nivel Plata Dos (2) entradas para la Recepción VIP, incluyendo fotos con Tim Tebow 4 anuncios de reconocimiento en periódico para patrocinadores Representación de la empresa en otros Eventos Especiales de JCCF, Inc. elegible para créditos fiscales (cuando estén disponibles) por su donación caritativa.
Silver Level ticket adjusted w/ In kind
$4,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 5 boletos

2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
Silver Level Sponsorship
This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:
Five (5) seats at a shared table with other Silver Level Sponsor
Two (2) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton
4 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads
Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.

Family Fun Package ticket
$3,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos
Cena Benéfica de la Comunidad 2025 JCCF, Inc. Paquete de Diversión Familiar Este nivel de donación recibirá lo siguiente en la cena: Cuatro (4) asientos en una mesa compartida en la Sección de Patrocinio designada Reconocimiento en el anuncio del periódico de octubre previo al evento elegible para créditos fiscales (si están disponibles) hasta que se agoten los créditos.
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