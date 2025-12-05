Jingle & Generosity: Una Subasta de Empoderamiento Financiero

Organizado por
1355 Lynnfield Rd, Building B, Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38119, USA
Puja inicial
A dainty stone and delicate metallic chain combine to create the Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Peridot Illusion, your new favorite wear-anywhere accessory (and our August birthstone!). This pendant necklace can be paired with any look, providing that extra touch of timeless style. Make the Elisa Pendant Necklace a staple in your wardrobe and you will not be disappointed.
Puja inicial
Whether you're looking for a fun and flirty look or a timeless, yet trendy look, Arabella's Boutique has you covered!
This charming retail establishment is nestled in the heart of Memphis, TN. Specializing in women's fashion, the boutique offers a curated selection of trendy clothing and accessories for the modern shopper.
Puja inicial
Beautifully handcrafted by Crochet by Chanielle! This Ruby Beauty is sure to be a conversation piece. Grab this bag today and support entrepreneurs like Chanielle, who are making their dreams come true with the Save Up Program.
Puja inicial
Create your favorite frozen treats quickly and easily with the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine. Featuring a mixing paddle, this ice cream maker churns out tasty ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt in 20 minutes or less. It has a double-insulated freezer bowl that eliminates the need for ice, making cleanup quick and easy.
Puja inicial
This image is from Eric Echols' collection. The collection comprises over 6,000 negatives that span the period from the 1920s to the 1950s. The artwork entitled "Double Up" shows two women seated for a studio portrait. They say if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, take someone with you. Double Up emphasizes the importance of never feeling alone in battles and that those who stick with you, no matter what, are all you need to succeed in life. There are subtle hints of a currency symbolizing value and worth, suggesting that you are worth more than the value people put on you. Double Up.
Puja inicial
Mantente conectado con amigos y familiares gracias a la cámara web USB de 2.0 megapíxeles de j5create. La cámara HD y el micrófono de alta fidelidad capturan con precisión imágenes y sonidos, para que tus amigos no se pierdan nada. Con una configuración plug-and-play, es fácil conectar la cámara web a tu Mac, PC o Chromebook.
• Video HD 1920 x 1080 a 30 cuadros por segundo ofrece una grabación suave y vívida.
• Cámara de 2.0 megapíxeles con apertura F/2.4 para mejoras en condiciones de poca luz.
• Sensor de imagen HD con lente gran angular.
• Micrófono de alta fidelidad incorporado captura tu voz con precisión.
• Compatible con los formatos H.264 y MJPEG.
• Capacidad de conexión USB plug-and-play te permite empezar rápidamente.
• Compatible con Windows®, Mac OS y Chrome OS. • Respaldado por la garantía limitada de 2 años del fabricante.
• Conexión USB™ plug-and-play.
• Sensor de imagen de alta definición 1080p con lente gran angular.
• Micrófono de alta fidelidad incorporado (el micrófono no está disponible para Discord™ en Chromebook™). • Compatible con sistemas Windows®/macOS®/Chrome OS™.
Puja inicial
Obra de arte enmarcada de Padre e Hijo
Puja inicial
Experiencia de Corte y Color Pavo
¡Refresca tu look con un corte profesional y color personalizado en el principal salón de Memphis, Pavo. Estilistas expertos, color vibrante y un estilo que llama la atención!
Valor: $250
Ubicación: Salón Pavo, Memphis, TN
