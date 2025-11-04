Jingle & Mingle Holiday Vibes with Bingo Toy Drive Christmas Cabaret

Organizado por
Conference season is near for our D9 and NCNW family and for everyone else, sometimes a quick getaway is just what you need! With your ticket purchase, you’ll receive automatic raffle entry for a chance to win a $250 Delta Airlines Gift Card and a $250 Marriott Gift Card travel in style on us!
Holiday Vibes Table for Ten 🎄✨
Secure a full table for you and nine of your favorite people to celebrate the season in style! Enjoy an evening filled with music, bingo, laughter, and community as NPHC and NCNW come together for a night of festive fun and giving.
Elevate your evening with the ultimate holiday experience! Our VIP guests will enjoy premium seating and a few exclusive perks to make the night extra special.
Join us in spreading holiday cheer! As a Toy Drive Partner, your generous contribution helps make a child’s holiday season brighter.
✨ Includes recognition on the event flyer and acknowledgment during the evening program as a valued community partner.
Your support ensures that our D9 and NCNW families continue to make a tangible impact through service and giving.
Become a Holiday Sponsor and help us celebrate the season in unity and service!
🌟 Includes recognition on the event flyer and one complimentary event ticket to enjoy an evening of fellowship, music, and giving back.
Your partnership supports our community initiatives, toy donations, and scholarship efforts, making this season truly one to remember.
Take center stage as our Presenting Sponsor — the highest level of partnership for this event! Your support fuels our mission of unity, uplift, and community service during this season of giving.
Showcase your products or services at our Holiday Vibes & Toy Drive Celebration! Vendors will have the opportunity to connect directly with attendees, community leaders, and Divine 9 organizations in a festive and supportive environment.
Space is limited — secure your vendor spot today!
