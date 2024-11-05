Johnny Appleseed Annual Holiday Plant & Wreath Sale

4 inch Poinsettia item
4 inch Poinsettia
$9
Red is the only color available
6 inch Poinsettia item
6 inch Poinsettia
$14
Available in Red or White. Color to be chosen at Pick up.
8 inch Poinsettia item
8 inch Poinsettia
$24
Available in Red, White or Marble. Color to be chosen at Pick up.
4” Christmas Cactus item
4” Christmas Cactus
$12
Assorted Colors. Colors to be chosen at Pick up
6” Christmas Cactus item
6” Christmas Cactus
$19
Assorted Colors. Colors to be chosen at Pick up
4” Cyclamen item
4” Cyclamen
$12
Assorted Colors. Colors to be chosen at Pick up
6” Cyclamen item
6” Cyclamen
$19
Assorted Colors. Colors to be chosen at Pick up
Wreath with a Bow item
Wreath with a Bow
$19
12" Wreath and assortment of Bows to chose from at pick up

