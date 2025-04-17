ES
BMS/BHS BAND BOOSTERS, INC.
Joy of Music 2025
600 Southside Dr
Basalt, CO 81621, USA
Advance Purchase: Adult Ticket
$20
$20 in advance, $25 at the door
$20 in advance, $25 at the door
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Student Ticket
$10
Kinder through 12th grade, including Band kids who want to eat Slow Groovin' BBQ. Under-kinder kids are free.
Kinder through 12th grade, including Band kids who want to eat Slow Groovin' BBQ. Under-kinder kids are free.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Play It Forward - Ticket Donation
$10
Buy a ticket for hungry band student or family in need. Your kindness is so appreciated!
Buy a ticket for hungry band student or family in need. Your kindness is so appreciated!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout