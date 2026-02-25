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<div>Joy on the Journey 2026 Subasta Silenciosa</div>

Lawn Care Package item
Lawn Care Package
$300

Puja inicial

Full Season Lawn Care Package

Enjoy a lush, green lawn all season long, without lifting a finger (Value: $500).


Includes:

  • Season-Long fertilization with our custom-blended granular fertilizer
  • Broadleaf weed control as needed with each application
  • Organic based soil conditioner for more efficient water use
  • Crabgrass control for control of annual grassy weeds.

Valid for lawns up to 6,000 sq ft in Fort Collins, Timnath, Wellington, or Windsor. Good for the 2026 season

Sit back, relax, and let the experts handle your lawn!

Tee Off item
Tee Off
$300

Puja inicial

Experience premier golf at one of Northern Colorado’s most beautiful and sought-after private courses: Fort Collins Country Club.


Includes:

  • 18 holes for four players with carts

Value: $520



Drop The Puck item
Drop The Puck
$65

Puja inicial

2 tickets to the April 18 regular season finale at Blue Arena against the Calgary Wranglers, plus parking.


Watch the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate battle it out in the last home game of the regular season for an unforgettable night on the ice!

Blue Suede Night item
Blue Suede Night
$95

Puja inicial

2 tickets to The Ultimate Elvis Experience on May 12 at Candlelight Dinner Theatre, dinner included.


Doors open at 5:30 p.m., seating at 6:00 p.m. Enjoy a delicious meal and a dynamic tribute to the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.


Please note: Guests will be seated at a table for six with other attendees.

Poudre Canyon Tour item
Poudre Canyon Tour
$95

Puja inicial

Step back in time and experience the rich history of Colorado’s legendary canyon country on this full-day guided tour of the Upper Poudre Canyon (Value: $160).


Tour Details:

  • Full-day guided Upper Poudre Canyon experience (Tours offered in June, July, and August)
  • Visits to 11 historic locations, each with its own unique tale from rugged frontier beginnings to the growth of a thriving mountain corridor.


Golf & Grub Package item
Golf & Grub Package
$180

Puja inicial

Includes:

  • $200 gift certificate valid at all 3 cities of Loveland golf courses (The Olde Course at Loveland, Mariana Butte Golf Course, or Cattail Creek Golf Course). Present it at the Pro Shop when ready to use.
  • $100 gift certificate to Birdies, Burgers & Brews, located at Mariana Butte Golf Course

Total Value: $300



Year of Discovery item
Year of Discovery
$80

Puja inicial

Unlock a full year of hands-on learning, creativity, and fun with a one-year membership to the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery!


Includes:

  • 1 year membership equivalent to either the Explore More (2-person) or Explore (5-person) membership levels, giving you flexibility for couples, families, or grandparents with visiting grandkids


Value: $135


Fore! Fort Collins item
Fore! Fort Collins item
Fore! Fort Collins
$170

Puja inicial

Tee Off in Fort Collins + Lunch at CB & Potts (Bonus from Topgolf!)


Includes:

  • Gift certificate for up to 4 rounds at your choice of Southridge Golf Course or Collindale Golf Course
  • Basket from CB & Potts by Colindale Golf Course (includes 2 XL shirts, gift card ($50) and fun extras)

*Bonus: $50 off gameplay certificate to use at Topgolf in Thornton.


Total Value: $288



item
$300

Puja inicial

Pickleball Starter Package item
Pickleball Starter Package
$130

Puja inicial

Includes:

  • Flex Pass Punch Card for 16 hours of pickleball play via punch card valid at Zero Zero Two pickleball court.
  • Pickleball bag with 2 paddles and 10 balls to kickstart your play.

Perfect for beginners or seasoned players, play on your schedule and enjoy one of the fastest growing sports in America (Value: $215).

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$80

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$150

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$155

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$95

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$150

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$150

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$360

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$120

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$360

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$50

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$80

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$220

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$200

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$95

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$120

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$195

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$360

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$55

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$200

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$900

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$300

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$250

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$140

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