<div>Joy on the Journey 2026 Subasta Silenciosa</div>

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Full Season Lawn Care Package
Enjoy a lush, green lawn all season long, without lifting a finger (Value: $500).
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Valid for lawns up to 6,000 sq ft in Fort Collins, Timnath, Wellington, or Windsor. Good for the 2026 season
Sit back, relax, and let the experts handle your lawn!
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Experience premier golf at one of Northern Colorado’s most beautiful and sought-after private courses: Fort Collins Country Club.
Includes:
Value: $520
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2 tickets to the April 18 regular season finale at Blue Arena against the Calgary Wranglers, plus parking.
Watch the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate battle it out in the last home game of the regular season for an unforgettable night on the ice!
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2 tickets to The Ultimate Elvis Experience on May 12 at Candlelight Dinner Theatre, dinner included.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., seating at 6:00 p.m. Enjoy a delicious meal and a dynamic tribute to the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.
Please note: Guests will be seated at a table for six with other attendees.
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Step back in time and experience the rich history of Colorado’s legendary canyon country on this full-day guided tour of the Upper Poudre Canyon (Value: $160).
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Total Value: $300
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Unlock a full year of hands-on learning, creativity, and fun with a one-year membership to the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery!
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Value: $135
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Tee Off in Fort Collins + Lunch at CB & Potts (Bonus from Topgolf!)
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*Bonus: $50 off gameplay certificate to use at Topgolf in Thornton.
Total Value: $288
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Perfect for beginners or seasoned players, play on your schedule and enjoy one of the fastest growing sports in America (Value: $215).
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