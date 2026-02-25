<div>Joy on the Journey 2026 Subasta Silenciosa</div>

Full Season Lawn Care Package

Enjoy a lush, green lawn all season long, without lifting a finger (Value: $500).





Includes:

Season-Long fertilization with our custom-blended granular fertilizer

Broadleaf weed control as needed with each application

Organic based soil conditioner for more efficient water use

Crabgrass control for control of annual grassy weeds.

Valid for lawns up to 6,000 sq ft in Fort Collins, Timnath, Wellington, or Windsor. Good for the 2026 season

Sit back, relax, and let the experts handle your lawn!