Friends Of The Kilmer Inc

Organizado por

Friends Of The Kilmer Inc

Acerca de esta rifa

Rifa de primavera 2026 de Joyce Kilmer K-8

Una oportunidad de ganar
$5
Boston Red Sox Game
$5

Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Boston Red Sox game on Thursday, May 7th vs. the Rays at 7:10pm. 

Discovery Museum
$5

Win 4 tickets to the Discovery Museum in Acton, MA! Discovery Museum is a hands-on museum for families that blends science, nature, and play. Admission includes access to both the museum and the Discovery Woods outdoor nature playscape and gigantic treehouse.

Tree Top Adventures
$5

TreeTop Adventures is a high ropes and obstacle course located in Canton, MA. Opportunity for adventure is limitless at TreeTop Adventures! Enter to win one ticket to TreeTop Adventures, for ages 7+. Retail value $71.

Rev'd Indoor Cycling
$5

Win a 3-class pack ($90 value) to Rev'd Indoor Cycling

Create Art in Community - Roslindale
$5

Gift Certificate worth $100 off a class sign-up at Create Roslindale

West Roxbury School of Dance
$5

Win one free week of half-day summer camp ($250 value) at West Roxbury School of Dance

Total Wine - Private Wine Tasting
$5

Win a private wine class for 20 people ($600 value) at Total Wine in Dedham

Katherine Teahan Photography
$5

Free Family Mini Session with Katherine Teahan Photography Includes:
- A 30-minute family session
- A minimum of 15 edited digital images
- Session must be scheduled and completed by December 31, 2026

Minuteman Landscape Supply
$5

Ready for Spring? Win 5 yards of mulch with free delivery from Minuteman Landscape Supply in West Roxbury

Larz Anderson Auto Museum
$5

Win a gift certificate for a family membership to the Larz Anderson Auto Museum $150 value (two family memberships available)

Starland Mini Golf in Hanover
$5

Win 4 mini golf passes to Starland Sportsplex and Fun Park in Hanover

Julianne's Dance Workshop
$5

Gift Certificate for attendance at Summer Fun Dance Workshop (July 27-31 or August 3-7 from 9:00am-12:00pm) at Julianne's Dance Workshop in West Roxbury. $180 value.

American Flatbread
$5

$100 gift card to American Flatbread Bowling/Pizza in Brighton

Ron's Gourmet Ice Cream and Bowling
$5

$25 gift card to Ron's Gourmet Ice Cream and Bowling Hyde Park

Monster Mini Golf
$5

4 mini golf passes ($52 value) to Monster Mini Golf

Blackstone Valley
$5

2 passes to the Explorer River Tours at Blackstone Valley in Rhode Island ($80 value)

Boston Ale House
$5

Enter for a chance to win a $75 gift card to Boston Ale House in West Roxbury

Joe's 320 Cafe
$5

Enter to win a $25 gift card to Joe's 320 Cafe in West Roxbury. Two gift cards available.

Few & Far / Satellite Bottle Shop
$5

$50 Gift Card to Few & Far/Satellite Bottle Shop in Dedham.

Roundhead Brewing Company
$5

Enter to win a $50 gift card to Roundhead Brewing Co. in Hyde Park

Kids 'R' Kids
$5

Enter to win a personalized plastic tote from Kids 'R' Kids in West Roxbury

Handmade Nantucket Bracelet
$5

Enter to win a Handmade Leather Nantucket Bracelet

Dam MedSpa
$5

$200 Gift Card to Dam MedSpa in Dorchester

Afterschool Cookie or Cupcake Decorating
$5

Enter to win a chance for your student to decorate cookies or cupcakes with Ms. Scipione & Ms. Veness after school! Two winners can pick two friends each to join them in cookie or cupcake decorating.

Lunch Slime Time
$5

Two winners can pick two friends each to have lunch and make slime with Ms. Kopcso and Ms. Petitt at the Kilmer Lower School.

Principal for a Day at the Kilmer Upper
$5

Calling all future leaders!  Has your child ever wondered what it would be like to be in charge of an entire school? One lucky student will get a chance to be Principal of the Kilmer Upper School for the day!  

Principal for a Day at the Kilmer Lower
$5

Calling all future leaders!  Has your child ever wondered what it would be like to be in charge of an entire school? One lucky student will get a chance to be Principal of the Kilmer Lower School for the day!  

Mario Kart at the Kilmer Upper
$5

One winner can pick two friends each to play Mario Kart with Mr. Mendez at the Kilmer Upper School during lunch/recess

Mario Kart at the Kilmer Lower
$5

One winner can pick two friends each to play Mario Kart with Mr. Mendez at the Kilmer Lower School during lunch/recess

Secretary for the Day at the Kilmer Lower
$5

Enter for a chance for your child to take over Ms. Jackie's desk and be secretary for a day at the Kilmer Lower School!

Añadir una donación para Friends Of The Kilmer Inc

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!