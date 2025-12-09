<p>Kalpulli Across Borders's SUBASTA Silenciosa DE DICIEMBRE </p>

VALUE: 300

Premium Mexican Tequila Collection (Authentic & Hacienda-Verified)





This exceptional tequila collection comes straight from Mexico and includes bottles that feature hacienda tags, verifying their authenticity and origin. Each bottle represents the craftsmanship, tradition, and prestige of Mexico’s finest tequila producers. Ideal for collectors, tequila enthusiasts, or as a standout gift.

Collection Includes:

1800 Cristalino – Ultra-smooth and refined, filtered for clarity while preserving rich oak character.

Eterno Cristalino – A premium cristalino tequila known for its elegance, balance, and clean finish.

Don Julio Edición Limitada Chile Serrano – A rare, limited-edition expression infused with subtle serrano chile notes, offering a bold and unique tasting experience.

Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado – The world’s first cristalino tequila, expertly blended and filtered for smoothness with depth.

Why This Collection Stands Out:

✔ Authentic bottles sourced directly from Mexico

✔ Hacienda tags included as proof of origin

✔ Limited and premium expressions not easily found in stores

✔ Perfect for sipping, collecting, or showcasing





This is a rare opportunity to own a curated set of authentic Mexican tequilas that blend tradition, innovation, and prestige. A true centerpiece for any bar or collection.