Katy Junior High PTA's Subasta Silenciosa.

KT Dog Ranch and Kennel

Item: Two Free Nights of Boarding

Excluding Holidays

Value up to $225

Redeem to: [email protected]

Reference: Katy Jr. High

About us: We are excited to welcome you and your dog to our facility. KT Dog Ranch and

Kennel is an all inclusive dog getaway located right here in Katy, Texas. We sit on 20 acres of

lush grass which allows the dogs plenty of space to run and play.

Our mission is to provide your pet a safe, fun and relaxing environment, whether for overnight

stays or daycare.

If you’re a new client, please visit www.ktkennel.com to get registered.

28785 Clay Road Katy, TX 77493

832-557-0054



