Katy Junior High PTA's Subasta Silenciosa.

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A pizza party for 4 for B lunch-including 2 lrg CiCis pizzas with toppings of your choice and sodas/water/gatorade of choice.
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A pizza party for 4 during C lunch including 2 lrg CiCis pizzas with toppings of your choice and sodas/water/gatorade of choice.
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A pizza party for 4 during D lunch -including 2 lrg CiCis pizzas with toppings of your choice and sodas/water/gatorade of choice.
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Your family's own personal parking space for carpool, sports and after school activities. Skip the carpool line all year long!!
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Your family's own personal parking space for carpool, sports and after school activities. Skip the carpool line all year long!!
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8th grade A team football signed by the football team
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8th grade B team football signed by the team
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8th Grade C team football signed by the team
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7th Grade A team football signed by the team
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7th Grade B team football signed by the team
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7th grade C team football signed by the team
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8th Grade A team volleyball signed by the team
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8th Grade B team volleyball signed by the team
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8th Grade C team volleyball signed by the team
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7th grade A team volleyball signed by the team
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volleyball signed by the 7th grade B team
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Volleyball signed by the 7th grade volleyball c team
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Basketball signed by the 8th grade B team
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basketball signed by the boys 8th grade C team
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basketball signed by the 8th grade girls A team
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basketball signed by the girls 8th grade B team
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Signed soccer ball from the boys 8th grade team
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Signed soccer ball by the girls 8th grade team
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Signed soccer ball by the boys 7th grade team
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Soccer ball signed by the girls 7th grade team
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Wooden megaphone decor signed by the 7th grade cheer squad
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Wooden megaphone signed by the 8th grade cheer squad
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KT Dog Ranch and Kennel
Item: Two Free Nights of Boarding
Excluding Holidays
Value up to $225
Redeem to: [email protected]
Reference: Katy Jr. High
About us: We are excited to welcome you and your dog to our facility. KT Dog Ranch and
Kennel is an all inclusive dog getaway located right here in Katy, Texas. We sit on 20 acres of
lush grass which allows the dogs plenty of space to run and play.
Our mission is to provide your pet a safe, fun and relaxing environment, whether for overnight
stays or daycare.
If you’re a new client, please visit www.ktkennel.com to get registered.
28785 Clay Road Katy, TX 77493
832-557-0054
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KT Dog Ranch and Kennel
Item: Two Free Days of Doggie Day Care
Value: up to $60
Redeem to: [email protected]
Reference: Katy Jr. High
About us: We are excited to welcome you and your dog to our facility. KT Dog Ranch and
Kennel is an all inclusive dog getaway located right here in Katy, Texas. We sit on 20 acres of
lush grass which allows the dogs plenty of space to run and play.
Our mission is to provide your pet a safe, fun and relaxing environment, whether for overnight
stays or daycare.
If you’re a new client, please visit www.ktkennel.com to get registered.
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Theatre masks signed by theatre 1-1
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Theatre masks signed by theatre 1-2
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Theatre masks signed by theatre 1-3
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Signed theatre masks from Theatre 2/3
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Theatre masks signed by the JV Theatre
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Theatre masks signed by Production Theatre
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Music note signed by the beginner boys choir
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Music note signed by the intermediate treble choir
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Music note signed by the tenor bass choir
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Music note signed by the varsity treble choir
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Music Note signed by the beginner girls choir
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