K.A.W.S. Academia 2025

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Please sign in 10 minutes before the start.
Grants entry to the specific presentation selected. You may register for as many presentations as are offered. Only pre-registered individuals are admitted. Please note: There are no refunds, however you may transfer your ticket to another individual a minimum of 18 years of age. You must send us her/his name at least 24 hours before the presentation. Please note that some presentations are for women only, and others for women and men.
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!