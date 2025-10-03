KCBX Presents: NPR Journalists Ailsa Chang & Kelly McEvers

Thanks to Zeffy, KCBX doesn’t pay any platform fees—it’s completely free for us to use. If you’d like to help keep it that way, you can add a small contribution on the payment page by selecting “Other” and customizing your amount to support the platform. Every bit helps both KCBX and the tools that make this possible!
Thanks to Zeffy, KCBX doesn’t pay any platform fees—it’s completely free for us to use. If you’d like to help keep it that way, you can add a small contribution on the payment page by selecting “Other” and customizing your amount to support the platform. Every bit helps both KCBX and the tools that make this possible!
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!