eventClosed

Kids Day Lafayette - Silent Auction for Colorado Feeding Kids

auction.pickupLocation

1300 Plaza Ct N ste 204, Lafayette, CO 80026, USA

Full 360 Parent and Family Assessment by Shea Coaching item
Full 360 Parent and Family Assessment by Shea Coaching
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Custom Zoom, to find your parenting superpowers and better understand the motivations, connection points, and learning styles of your kiddos - end our session in a breathing exercise and meditation. 60 minutes ($225 Value)
2 Hours of Virtual Organizing ($190 Value) item
2 Hours of Virtual Organizing ($190 Value)
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

You will receive 2 hours of virtual organizing with Pam Holland of Mindful Decluttering & Organizing ($190 Value) clutterfreenow.com
Self Care and Self Defense Package (up to 10 participants) item
Self Care and Self Defense Package (up to 10 participants)
$180

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This includes a private 2 hour women's self-defense course for up to 10 participants and an all access pass of 1 week of unlimited Rocky Mountain Sports Club Fitness Classes ($600 Value)
One Harmonic Egg Session ($155 Value) item
One Harmonic Egg Session ($155 Value)
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Egg uses sound, color and light to create high frequency, immersive Egg-speriences for its users. This may be redeemed at Sacred Frequencies Wellness Center in Louisville, CO. ($155 Value)
Connection Assessment Sessions ($250 Value) item
Connection Assessment Sessions ($250 Value)
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A FREE ONE HOUR "CONNECTION ASSESSMENT SESSION" provided by Cherri Jacobs Pruitt, founder CJ Connections. In this one-hour consultation, we’ll take a thoughtful look at how your team supports healthy families. Together, we’ll identify opportunities to strengthen your culture, deepen your impact, and foster thriving relationships within your organization. ($250 Value)
Rooted in Routine One Year Rooted Crew Membership -$348Value item
Rooted in Routine One Year Rooted Crew Membership -$348Value
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One-year subscription to my Rooted Crew membership - Your go-to virtual membership for expert-backed parenting strategies in the baby, toddler, + preschooler years (plus a supportive community that actually gets it..!) ($348 Value)
High Vibe Kids Tribe; Equine and Social and Emotional Sessio item
High Vibe Kids Tribe; Equine and Social and Emotional Sessio
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$250 which can be redeemed for High Vibe Kids Tribe; Equine and Social and Emotional session at Stephanies Farm in Lafayette. Donated by Stephanie Schoolmeester of High Vibes Kids Tribe
45 minute energy clearing session ($135 Value) item
45 minute energy clearing session ($135 Value)
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Complimentary 45 minute energy clearing with Destiny Dehaven of Your Magical Destiny. "I help recovering people Pleasers say no, put themselves first, gain clarity on what they really want. " ($135 Value)
1 Hour Lymphatic Treatment for Child or Adult ($150 Value) item
1 Hour Lymphatic Treatment for Child or Adult ($150 Value)
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1 Hour Lymphatic Treatment for Child or Adult ($150 Value) with Sally Gilbert-Lewien https://www.fitbaksystems.com/about
Functional Vision Evaluation item
Functional Vision Evaluation
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Receive a functional vision evaluation from peek to peak vision of Lafayette. Redeemable after August 2025 Valid until August 2026 Value $250

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing