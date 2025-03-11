Organizado por

Kody Gilpin Charity Auto Show <i>Subasta Silenciosa</i>

7180 US-14, Rochester, MN 55904, USA

Cesta de regalo
$100

Puja inicial

Inclusive Fishing Adventure (MT)
$1,295

Puja inicial

This unique fishing adventure features

a full day of guided fishing/ice fishing for two in Montana. Your choice of Lake or River! All equipment will be provided.

The details: 12 months to book, 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Airfare NOT included. Premium guest services available to help with planning your trip. Subject to availability, Black out dates apply.

U.S. Open Golf Championship Retreat - Exclusive Deal
$2,850

Puja inicial

*Immediate Booking Required - Valid for 2026 US Open Golf Championship - PLEASE READ TERMS & CONDITIONS BEFORE BIDDING - this is very exclusive - dates are not guaranteed

Valid for 2026 US Open Golf Championship Monday 15th-Sunday the 21st June 2026 only. Subject to availability. no specific day is guaranteed. Redemption inquiries must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date. LuxGive reserves the right to substitute your activity with an experience of equal or higher value. Non-transferable


Walt Disney World Getaway
$3,950

Puja inicial

4-night stay in a stylish 3-bedroom townhome at Reunion Resort for up to 6 guests. Includes 1-day park pass per person, plus access to 10 pools, water park, golf, tennis, restaurants, and resort shuttles. Blackout dates apply. Book within 12 months; travel within 24 months. Airfare not included.

Lake Nicaragua Private Island Villa – VIP Luxury for 8
$5,800

Puja inicial

Take that vacation you've always wanted! Getting Married? Visit your own private island, and do whatever you like. Escape to your own breathtaking private island in Lake Nicaragua! Enjoy 5 nights in a stunning 4-bedroom, 6-bath luxury villa for up to 8 guests. Includes private chef service, pre-stocking of your favorite foods, and convenient water taxi transportation. Blackout dates apply. Book within 12 months; travel within 24 months. Airfare not included.

MN Vikings Autographed Football
$100

Puja inicial

MN Vikings Head Coach Autographed Football with certificate of authenticity - boxed with protective display case

(display photo is for illustration only - not the actual ball)

Cake! Cake! Cake!
$25

Puja inicial

8” Cake Decorated “Flour Bouquet” Hershey’s S’mores Bundt Cake & Certificate for Free 8” Frosted & Boxed Bundt Cake (Total Value= $70.00)

Limited Edition Jesse James Bourbon Guitar
$300

Puja inicial

This guitar is a promotional, limited-edition electric guitar branded with Jesse James America’s Outlaw Bourbon Whiskey.


Details:

  • Body & Style: It’s styled after a single-cut Les Paul–inspired body (though slightly modified), with dual humbucker pickups, 3-way toggle, and tune-o-matic style bridge.
  • Branding: The graphics (“Jesse James Bourbon Whiskey – America’s Outlaw”) suggest it was either a giveaway, promo item, or special-run display piece tied to Jesse James Bourbon Whiskey, a brand founded by Jesse James Dupree (frontman of the band Jackyl).
  • Manufacturer: These guitars are not made by Gibson, Epiphone, or another big-name brand—they’re typically custom OEM imports, often produced for marketing purposes rather than mainstream retail sales.
Bertello 12" SimulFIRE Outdoor Pizza Oven - Everything
$250

Puja inicial

  • SimulFIRE Technology: Combines gas and wood for convenience and flavor, burning both simultaneously.
  • HeatTrap Design: Ensures optimal heat circulation to achieve perfect pizza crust and toppings.
  • Dual Fuel Combo: Features a propane gas burner and wood-burning tray for versatile cooking options.
  • Pizza Stone: Includes a 12.5" x 13.5" Cordierite stone that is easy to slide in and out for cleaning.
  • Durable Construction: Made from carbon/stainless steel with a heat-resistant powder coating for longevity.
  • High Heat Capability: Reaches over 900 degrees Fahrenheit for authentic Neapolitan pizza in minutes.
  • Portable Design: Compact and easy to operate, perfect for outdoor use and impressing guests.

Retails at Walmart for $449.00

UltraGard Black/Charcoal Classic Cover
$50

Puja inicial

Black/Charcoal Classic Cover - 4-443BC for Multiple Motorcycles. Fits a full size Touring.
UltraGard Black/Charcoal Classic Cover
Tailor fit designs take into account the natural stance of your motorcycle. Water resistant polyurethane coated polyester, protects against weather, dirt and pollution.
UV stabilized to maximize fabric life and minimize color fading from sun exposure.
Scorch resistant heat shield protects the cover from hot exhaust pipes and allows use of cover immediately after riding.
Double stitched, four fold interlocking seams to provide the best durability and water tight closure.
SoftTek windshield liner to prevent scratching.
Large rust-proof grommets prevent tearing.
Sewn elastic hem and bungee cord ensures a tight custom fit.
High visibility reflective logo adds safety while parked.
Convenient and compact storage pouch is easily portable.
Five year warranty.
Included Items:
(1) Classic ultragard cover W/elastic hem
(2) Bungee tie cords W/(1)rubber coated hook
(1) Storage pouch
No instructions

Thank you Dennis Kirk

Handlebar Mounted Waterproof Sound System
$45

Puja inicial

Universal Fitment on any Motorcycle, ATV, UTV or Jetski with Handlebar, Mirror Mount or Flat Surface Mount Options Complete Waterproof Stereo System Including 2 Channel Amp and 2 1/2" Speakers
Designed to Play Your Music on the Go with Universal 3.5mm Aux Input for Your IPhone,MP3 or other Devices
Volume Control Mounts to Handlebar Allowing Easy Access in Reach E-Mark and FCC Certified

Thank you Dennis Kirk

Dennis Kirk Inc. Black Helmet Bag
$10

Puja inicial

Dennis Kirk Inc. Black Helmet Bag
Thank you Dennis Kirk

$100 Hogworkz Gift Card
$50

Puja inicial

🏍️ $100 Hogworkz Gift Card – Brand New! 🏍️
Rev Up Your Ride – Upgrade with Style!

🚨 Place Your Bid – Don't Miss Out! 🚨

Upgrade your bike with quality parts and accessories from Hogworkz – trusted by Harley-Davidson riders everywhere.

🔧 What's Included:
1x Hogworkz Digital Gift Card

Value: $100 USD

Delivered via email within 24 hours of auction end
No expiration date – use it whenever you're ready.

Thank you Hogworkz

Hawk Horvath Inter-Spiritual Exploration and Reflection (60)
$75

Puja inicial

Going Deeper Through Inter-Spiritual Exploration and Reflection
This auction is for 1 (60) minute session

Hawk holds a BA in Psychology from Bethel University. She received a Master of Divinity from United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities, and a Doctorate in Ministry from Phillips Theological Seminary of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

I believe that each and every one of us has a spiritual path. The problem comes, when our path and beliefs are dictated by others, and we don't come to terms with what we truly believe and why we believe it. My mission is to assist individuals and small groups in illuminating their spiritual paths through exploration and reflection, and when they are ready, taking them DEEPER.

Hawk provides 1:1 readings for people of all ages, spiritual backgrounds and beliefs. Readings can involve spiritual mentoring as well as letting the individual know if "anyone" is there with them. The "anyone" can be angels, spirit guides or a loved one who has died. She offers 2 different types of readings: Psychic/Medium/Spiritual Mentoring Readings and Akashic Record Readings. Prices vary for the 2 different types of Readings and the time allotment.


Thank you Hawk for your generosity!

Hawk Horvath Inter-Spiritual Exploration and Reflection (30)
$35

Puja inicial

Going Deeper Through Inter-Spiritual Exploration and Reflection
This auction is for 1 (30) minute session

Hawk holds a BA in Psychology from Bethel University. She received a Master of Divinity from United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities, and a Doctorate in Ministry from Phillips Theological Seminary of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

I believe that each and every one of us has a spiritual path. The problem comes, when our path and beliefs are dictated by others, and we don't come to terms with what we truly believe and why we believe it. My mission is to assist individuals and small groups in illuminating their spiritual paths through exploration and reflection, and when they are ready, taking them DEEPER.

Hawk provides 1:1 readings for people of all ages, spiritual backgrounds and beliefs. Readings can involve spiritual mentoring as well as letting the individual know if "anyone" is there with them. The "anyone" can be angels, spirit guides or a loved one who has died. She offers 2 different types of readings: Psychic/Medium/Spiritual Mentoring Readings and Akashic Record Readings. Prices vary for the 2 different types of Readings and the time allotment.


Thank you Hawk for your generosity!

$50 Wildwood Sports Bar & Grill Gift Card
$25

Puja inicial

$50 Gift card to Wildwood

Common Traffic Mafia Bundle
$45

Puja inicial

“CLASSIC” CTM WINDSHIELD BANNER
CTM Baseball Cap
CTM Lanyard
not photographed:
small sticker applicator/squeegee

Who said common traffic was a bad thing?

Stand alongside the millions of others who proudly represent their common traffic builds with this “Common Traffic Mafia” Windshield Banner.

**Refer to instructions video on Common Traffic Mafia YouTube page to ensure proper installation, returns/refunds will only be issued for manufacturer defect, not install error.**

High-Quality Vinyl
UV-proof
Water-proof
Trademarked “Common Traffic Mafia” lettering
26.77 inches x 6.91 inches
1x Windshield Banner
1x High-Quality Woven Lanyard
Trademarked “Common Traffic Mafia” & “CTM” lettering
Detachable metal/chrome buckle
High quality matte black clip
Reinforced stitching

“COMMON TRAFFIC MAFIA PARKING ONLY” SIGN
$25

Puja inicial

Who said common traffic was a bad thing?

Stand alongside the millions of others who proudly represent their common traffic builds with this “Common Traffic Mafia Parking Only” sign.

Full Aluminum Street Sign
Trademarked “Common Traffic Mafia” lettering
Fully embossed design/lettering
19 inches x 13 inches
Two pre-drilled holes for easy mounting

Newts $50 Gift Card
$25

Puja inicial

$50 gift card to Newts

Tavern 22 Gift Card for $100
$50

Puja inicial

Gift card for $100

Electric Hive Tattoo Package
$100

Puja inicial

Get inked in style with this $200 gift certificate to The Electric Hive Tattoo in Rochester. Package also includes:

  • Collectible pins
  • Decal
  • Lighter

No expiration – some restrictions may apply. Perfect for starting a new tattoo or adding to your collection.

Northgate Imports $100 Gift Certificate
$25

Puja inicial

🚗 $100 Auto Service Gift Check – Northgate Imports, Rochester, MN 🚗

Keep your vehicle running smoothly with this $100 gift card toward an OIL CHANGE
📍 Location:
Northgate Imports
Rochester, MN
www.northgateimports.com

🛠️ Gift Card Details:

Value: $100

Valid toward an OIL CHANGE

Redeemable at Northgate Imports in Rochester, MN

Expires 12/31/25

Bid now to keep your car running like new—courtesy of Northgate Imports!

2 Lane Life Apparel & Gear Bundle
$25

Puja inicial

Ride in style with this premium 2 Lane Life set! Includes:

  • Large Long Sleeve T-Shirt
  • Large Riding Gloves
  • Snapback Hat

Perfect for motorcycle enthusiasts who live for the open road.

Thank you TLL

Throttle Addiction T-Shirt & Snapback Hat (XL)
$10

Puja inicial

Turn heads with this bold Throttle Addiction combo! Includes a comfortable XL T-shirt and a stylish snapback hat—perfect for riders who live life wide open.

Thank you Throttle Addiction

Chop Cult/Throttle Addiction Bundle
$10

Puja inicial

Snap Back Hat & Large T-Shirt

Thank you Throttle Addiction

Throttle Addiction Vinyl Banner
$25

Puja inicial

35 in wide x 23 in tall

Thank you Throttle Addiction

Chop Cult Vinyl Banner
$25

Puja inicial

35 in wide x 23 in tall

Thank you Chop Cult

Thrashin/2LL Bundle
$25

Puja inicial

Short Sleeve T-Shirt, Large Gloves, and a Snap Back Hat

Thank you TLL

Hot Chip Burger Bar Gift Card
$10

Puja inicial

Gift card for $25

Thank you Hot Chip

Dave Syverson Auto Center RTIC (Yeti similiar) Cooler
$50

Puja inicial

Keep your drinks ice-cold and your style bold with the Dave Syverson Auto Center RTIC Cooler. Built tough for any adventure and designed to stand out with our signature branding. Stay refreshed wherever you go!

Thank you Dave Syverson

Feuling Brand T-Shirt & Snapback Hat (XXL) White
$20

Puja inicial

Show your style with this premium Feuling Brand bundle! Includes a comfortable XXL Feuling T-shirt and a sleek snapback hat—perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast or fan of the brand.

Thank you Feuling

Feuling Brand T-Shirt & Snapback Hat (XL) Red
$20

Puja inicial

Show your style with this premium Feuling Brand bundle! Includes a comfortable XL Feuling T-shirt and a sleek snapback hat—perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast or fan of the brand.

Thank you Feuling

Feuling Brand T-Shirt & Snapback Hat (M)
$20

Puja inicial

Show your style with this premium Feuling Brand bundle! Includes a comfortable Medium Feuling T-shirt and a sleek snapback hat—perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast or fan of the brand.

Thank you Feuling

Feuling Brand T-Shirt & Snapback Hat (M) & Fabric Banner
$40

Puja inicial

Show your style with this premium Feuling Brand bundle! Includes a comfortable Medium Feuling T-shirt and a sleek snapback hat—perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast or fan of the brand. PLUS a 7x2.5 FABRIC BANNER w/rivets

Thank you Feuling

Rochester Ford Oil Change Cert.
$25

Puja inicial

Keep your ride running smoothly with an oil change from Rochester Ford. Whether you’re hitting the open road or just running errands, this service will help keep your engine in top shape.

Thank you for Rochester Ford

Charlie’s Eatery & Pub – $25 Gift Certificate
$15

Puja inicial

Enjoy a delicious meal at Charlie’s Eatery & Pub, a Rochester favorite known for hearty breakfasts, classic comfort food, and friendly service. Perfect for a casual night out or a weekend brunch.

Thank you Charlie's

AutoCraft Small Car Cover – Fits Cars Up to 15'
$20

Puja inicial

Protect your ride from the elements with this durable AutoCraft small-size car cover (fits vehicles up to 15’). Ideal for keeping your car clean, dry, and safe from sun, rain, and dust.

Thank you Advanced Auto

