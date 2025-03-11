Kody Gilpin Charity Auto Show <i>Subasta Silenciosa</i>

Going Deeper Through Inter-Spiritual Exploration and Reflection

Hawk holds a BA in Psychology from Bethel University. She received a Master of Divinity from United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities, and a Doctorate in Ministry from Phillips Theological Seminary of Tulsa, Oklahoma.



I believe that each and every one of us has a spiritual path. The problem comes, when our path and beliefs are dictated by others, and we don't come to terms with what we truly believe and why we believe it. My mission is to assist individuals and small groups in illuminating their spiritual paths through exploration and reflection, and when they are ready, taking them DEEPER.



Hawk provides 1:1 readings for people of all ages, spiritual backgrounds and beliefs. Readings can involve spiritual mentoring as well as letting the individual know if "anyone" is there with them. The "anyone" can be angels, spirit guides or a loved one who has died. She offers 2 different types of readings: Psychic/Medium/Spiritual Mentoring Readings and Akashic Record Readings. Prices vary for the 2 different types of Readings and the time allotment.





