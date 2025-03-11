Kody Gilpin Charity Auto Show <i>Subasta Silenciosa</i>

Organizado por
This unique fishing adventure features
a full day of guided fishing/ice fishing for two in Montana. Your choice of Lake or River! All equipment will be provided.
The details: 12 months to book, 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Airfare NOT included. Premium guest services available to help with planning your trip. Subject to availability, Black out dates apply.
*Immediate Booking Required - Valid for 2026 US Open Golf Championship - PLEASE READ TERMS & CONDITIONS BEFORE BIDDING - this is very exclusive - dates are not guaranteed
Valid for 2026 US Open Golf Championship Monday 15th-Sunday the 21st June 2026 only. Subject to availability. no specific day is guaranteed. Redemption inquiries must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date. LuxGive reserves the right to substitute your activity with an experience of equal or higher value. Non-transferable
4-night stay in a stylish 3-bedroom townhome at Reunion Resort for up to 6 guests. Includes 1-day park pass per person, plus access to 10 pools, water park, golf, tennis, restaurants, and resort shuttles. Blackout dates apply. Book within 12 months; travel within 24 months. Airfare not included.
Take that vacation you've always wanted! Getting Married? Visit your own private island, and do whatever you like. Escape to your own breathtaking private island in Lake Nicaragua! Enjoy 5 nights in a stunning 4-bedroom, 6-bath luxury villa for up to 8 guests. Includes private chef service, pre-stocking of your favorite foods, and convenient water taxi transportation. Blackout dates apply. Book within 12 months; travel within 24 months. Airfare not included.
MN Vikings Head Coach Autographed Football with certificate of authenticity - boxed with protective display case
(display photo is for illustration only - not the actual ball)
8” Cake Decorated “Flour Bouquet” Hershey’s S’mores Bundt Cake & Certificate for Free 8” Frosted & Boxed Bundt Cake (Total Value= $70.00)
This guitar is a promotional, limited-edition electric guitar branded with Jesse James America’s Outlaw Bourbon Whiskey.
Details:
Retails at Walmart for $449.00
Black/Charcoal Classic Cover - 4-443BC for Multiple Motorcycles. Fits a full size Touring.
UltraGard Black/Charcoal Classic Cover
Tailor fit designs take into account the natural stance of your motorcycle. Water resistant polyurethane coated polyester, protects against weather, dirt and pollution.
UV stabilized to maximize fabric life and minimize color fading from sun exposure.
Scorch resistant heat shield protects the cover from hot exhaust pipes and allows use of cover immediately after riding.
Double stitched, four fold interlocking seams to provide the best durability and water tight closure.
SoftTek windshield liner to prevent scratching.
Large rust-proof grommets prevent tearing.
Sewn elastic hem and bungee cord ensures a tight custom fit.
High visibility reflective logo adds safety while parked.
Convenient and compact storage pouch is easily portable.
Five year warranty.
Included Items:
(1) Classic ultragard cover W/elastic hem
(2) Bungee tie cords W/(1)rubber coated hook
(1) Storage pouch
No instructions
Thank you Dennis Kirk
Universal Fitment on any Motorcycle, ATV, UTV or Jetski with Handlebar, Mirror Mount or Flat Surface Mount Options Complete Waterproof Stereo System Including 2 Channel Amp and 2 1/2" Speakers
Designed to Play Your Music on the Go with Universal 3.5mm Aux Input for Your IPhone,MP3 or other Devices
Volume Control Mounts to Handlebar Allowing Easy Access in Reach E-Mark and FCC Certified
Thank you Dennis Kirk
Dennis Kirk Inc. Black Helmet Bag
Thank you Dennis Kirk
🏍️ $100 Hogworkz Gift Card – Brand New! 🏍️
Rev Up Your Ride – Upgrade with Style!
🚨 Place Your Bid – Don't Miss Out! 🚨
Upgrade your bike with quality parts and accessories from Hogworkz – trusted by Harley-Davidson riders everywhere.
🔧 What's Included:
1x Hogworkz Digital Gift Card
Value: $100 USD
Delivered via email within 24 hours of auction end
No expiration date – use it whenever you're ready.
Thank you Hogworkz
Going Deeper Through Inter-Spiritual Exploration and Reflection
This auction is for 1 (60) minute session
Hawk holds a BA in Psychology from Bethel University. She received a Master of Divinity from United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities, and a Doctorate in Ministry from Phillips Theological Seminary of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
I believe that each and every one of us has a spiritual path. The problem comes, when our path and beliefs are dictated by others, and we don't come to terms with what we truly believe and why we believe it. My mission is to assist individuals and small groups in illuminating their spiritual paths through exploration and reflection, and when they are ready, taking them DEEPER.
Hawk provides 1:1 readings for people of all ages, spiritual backgrounds and beliefs. Readings can involve spiritual mentoring as well as letting the individual know if "anyone" is there with them. The "anyone" can be angels, spirit guides or a loved one who has died. She offers 2 different types of readings: Psychic/Medium/Spiritual Mentoring Readings and Akashic Record Readings. Prices vary for the 2 different types of Readings and the time allotment.
Thank you Hawk for your generosity!
$50 Gift card to Wildwood
“CLASSIC” CTM WINDSHIELD BANNER
CTM Baseball Cap
CTM Lanyard
not photographed:
small sticker applicator/squeegee
Who said common traffic was a bad thing?
Stand alongside the millions of others who proudly represent their common traffic builds with this “Common Traffic Mafia” Windshield Banner.
**Refer to instructions video on Common Traffic Mafia YouTube page to ensure proper installation, returns/refunds will only be issued for manufacturer defect, not install error.**
High-Quality Vinyl
UV-proof
Water-proof
Trademarked “Common Traffic Mafia” lettering
26.77 inches x 6.91 inches
1x Windshield Banner
1x High-Quality Woven Lanyard
Trademarked “Common Traffic Mafia” & “CTM” lettering
Detachable metal/chrome buckle
High quality matte black clip
Reinforced stitching
Who said common traffic was a bad thing?
Stand alongside the millions of others who proudly represent their common traffic builds with this “Common Traffic Mafia Parking Only” sign.
Full Aluminum Street Sign
Trademarked “Common Traffic Mafia” lettering
Fully embossed design/lettering
19 inches x 13 inches
Two pre-drilled holes for easy mounting
$50 gift card to Newts
Gift card for $100
Get inked in style with this $200 gift certificate to The Electric Hive Tattoo in Rochester. Package also includes:
No expiration – some restrictions may apply. Perfect for starting a new tattoo or adding to your collection.
🚗 $100 Auto Service Gift Check – Northgate Imports, Rochester, MN 🚗
Keep your vehicle running smoothly with this $100 gift card toward an OIL CHANGE
📍 Location:
Northgate Imports
Rochester, MN
www.northgateimports.com
🛠️ Gift Card Details:
Value: $100
Valid toward an OIL CHANGE
Redeemable at Northgate Imports in Rochester, MN
Expires 12/31/25
Bid now to keep your car running like new—courtesy of Northgate Imports!
Ride in style with this premium 2 Lane Life set! Includes:
Perfect for motorcycle enthusiasts who live for the open road.
Thank you TLL
Turn heads with this bold Throttle Addiction combo! Includes a comfortable XL T-shirt and a stylish snapback hat—perfect for riders who live life wide open.
Thank you Throttle Addiction
Snap Back Hat & Large T-Shirt
Thank you Throttle Addiction
35 in wide x 23 in tall
Thank you Throttle Addiction
35 in wide x 23 in tall
Thank you Chop Cult
Short Sleeve T-Shirt, Large Gloves, and a Snap Back Hat
Thank you TLL
Gift card for $25
Thank you Hot Chip
Keep your drinks ice-cold and your style bold with the Dave Syverson Auto Center RTIC Cooler. Built tough for any adventure and designed to stand out with our signature branding. Stay refreshed wherever you go!
Thank you Dave Syverson
Show your style with this premium Feuling Brand bundle! Includes a comfortable XXL Feuling T-shirt and a sleek snapback hat—perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast or fan of the brand.
Thank you Feuling
Show your style with this premium Feuling Brand bundle! Includes a comfortable XL Feuling T-shirt and a sleek snapback hat—perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast or fan of the brand.
Thank you Feuling
Show your style with this premium Feuling Brand bundle! Includes a comfortable Medium Feuling T-shirt and a sleek snapback hat—perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast or fan of the brand.
Thank you Feuling
Show your style with this premium Feuling Brand bundle! Includes a comfortable Medium Feuling T-shirt and a sleek snapback hat—perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast or fan of the brand. PLUS a 7x2.5 FABRIC BANNER w/rivets
Thank you Feuling
Keep your ride running smoothly with an oil change from Rochester Ford. Whether you’re hitting the open road or just running errands, this service will help keep your engine in top shape.
Thank you for Rochester Ford
Enjoy a delicious meal at Charlie’s Eatery & Pub, a Rochester favorite known for hearty breakfasts, classic comfort food, and friendly service. Perfect for a casual night out or a weekend brunch.
Thank you Charlie's
Protect your ride from the elements with this durable AutoCraft small-size car cover (fits vehicles up to 15’). Ideal for keeping your car clean, dry, and safe from sun, rain, and dust.
Thank you Advanced Auto
