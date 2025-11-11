Krishnan Family Foundation Inc

Organizado por

Krishnan Family Foundation Inc

Familia Krishnan Fundación Campamento de Verano 2026 Sorteo

$150 to Boda Borg
$5
2 Tickets to Boston Crawling
$5

Independence Pub Crawl of the Freedom Trail

Offered Daily • 2 Hours & 15 Minutes • Ages 21+

History with a buzz! Enjoy drinks along the famous Freedom Trail with an expert local guide on this history tour pub crawl. Uncover the stories they left out of 8th-grade social studies while laughing with fellow travelers from around the globe. It’s time for the adults to learn history!

2 Tickets to Lyric Stage
$5

Lyric Stage Boston produces and presents live theatre in Greater Boston with an intimate approach that promotes inclusivity and connection. The Lyric Stage leads an effort to integrate live theater and theater education into the lives of all residents of greater Boston.

4 Tickets to Harvard Science Museum
$5

Harvard museums are dedicated to unique collections and exhibits, history, conservation science, and building a vibrant community around art.

$25 Gift Card to Anna's Taqueria
$5

Anna’s Taqueria has been delivering delicious, warm bundles of burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and heaping Mexican bowls and salads for over 25 years throughout Boston and its surrounding neighborhoods. All of our Mexican food is made fresh daily – even our salsa is homemade –  and customized to your taste by our expert Burrito Rollers and kitchen team. You can always count on Anna’s Taqueria to deliver the Mexican food you crave!

Large Ice Cream Cake From Ben & Jerry's
$5

Coupon large Ice cream cake available! Follow @benjerryboston on Instagram for cake information.

Añadir una donación para Krishnan Family Foundation Inc

$

