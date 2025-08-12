Organizado por

International Eye Los Angeles

LA Almuerzo de Premios de Carnaval.

3201 Riverside Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA

Acceso general
$50
Fun and Fellowship VIP Table
$500

2025 Benefits:

Targeted involvement in our projects for you or your business.

Discounted tickets to paid events.

Table (for 5 to 8 people) at the 2025 Awards Luncheon.

Next Level Sponsor
$1,000

Support our Board of Directors in maintaining daily operations to grow our service footprint.

2025 Benefits:

Targeted involvement in our projects

Brand visibility on selected social media platforms and promotions

Discounted or free tickets to events

Table for 10 at 2025 Awards Luncheon

Foundation Sponsor
$2,500

2025 Benefits:

Participation in our organization.

Brand visibility on social platforms and promotional materials.

Discounted/free tickets to events.

Table for 10 at the 2025 Awards Luncheon.

Vendor Booth / Exhibitor
$50

Vendor Booth space available.

