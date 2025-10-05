LAMAH Silent Auction extended

Fairytale Photography Studio – Children’s Fantasy Portrait Session

Discover Houston’s only fully immersive children’s portrait experience with Fairytale Photography Studio. Step into a world of magic and wonder as your child is celebrated in a one-of-a-kind fantasy portrait session.

This package includes:

Fantasy portrait session for one child

$500 credit toward creating your custom portrait

A truly unforgettable experience that transforms childhood moments into timeless works of art.

Generously donated by: Fairytale Photography Studio