LASA Dance Booster Store

Show your team spirit loud and proud! This large 24" x 48" VELOCITY yard sign is perfect for celebrating your dancer. Made from durable weather-resistant material, it comes with a sturdy stake for easy outdoor display, or it can be placed in windows or hung on walls indoors.
Show your team spirit loud and proud! This large 24" x 48" DYNASTY yard sign is perfect for celebrating your dancer. Made from durable weather-resistant material, it comes with a sturdy stake for easy outdoor display, or it can be placed in windows or hung on walls indoors.
Team Spirit Poms
Cheer loud and proud for our dancers and Raptors! These lightweight, easy-to-shake poms are the perfect way to show your spirit in the stands or at performances. Bright and full, they add excitement and energy to every cheer.
✨ Perfect for Fans – Wave them high to cheer on our dancers and Raptors.
✨ Lightweight & Fun – Easy to hold for all ages.
✨ High-Energy Look – Adds sparkle and motion to every performance and celebration.
A must-have for showing your school pride!
*Price listed is for a single spirit pom.
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!