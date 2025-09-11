LASA Dance Booster Store

Velocity Yard Sign
$25

Show your team spirit loud and proud! This large 24" x 48" VELOCITY yard sign is perfect for celebrating your dancer. Made from durable weather-resistant material, it comes with a sturdy stake for easy outdoor display, or it can be placed in windows or hung on walls indoors.

Dynasty Yard Sign
$25

Show your team spirit loud and proud! This large 24" x 48" DYNASTY yard sign is perfect for celebrating your dancer. Made from durable weather-resistant material, it comes with a sturdy stake for easy outdoor display, or it can be placed in windows or hung on walls indoors.

Team Spirit Poms
$5

Team Spirit Poms
Cheer loud and proud for our dancers and Raptors! These lightweight, easy-to-shake poms are the perfect way to show your spirit in the stands or at performances. Bright and full, they add excitement and energy to every cheer.


Perfect for Fans – Wave them high to cheer on our dancers and Raptors.
Lightweight & Fun – Easy to hold for all ages.
High-Energy Look – Adds sparkle and motion to every performance and celebration.

A must-have for showing your school pride!


*Price listed is for a single spirit pom.

