LASA Dance Booster Store

Team Spirit Poms

Cheer loud and proud for our dancers and Raptors! These lightweight, easy-to-shake poms are the perfect way to show your spirit in the stands or at performances. Bright and full, they add excitement and energy to every cheer.





✨ Perfect for Fans – Wave them high to cheer on our dancers and Raptors.

✨ Lightweight & Fun – Easy to hold for all ages.

✨ High-Energy Look – Adds sparkle and motion to every performance and celebration.

A must-have for showing your school pride!





*Price listed is for a single spirit pom.