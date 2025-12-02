Organizado por

Laughter League

La Subasta Silenciosa de Laughter League - Norte de Texas.

Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas Premier Passes
$150

Puja inicial

Dallas’ most magical Christmas immersive event is here, completely reimagined with a brand-new trail, fresh story moments, and dazzling surprises waiting around every turn.


Wander through 90,000 square feet of holiday magic at Dallas Midtown

A Christmas Carol at Dallas Theatre Center
$75

Puja inicial

Two tickets to A Christmas Carol on a date of your choice

Reed and Barton Silver Serving Set
$50

Puja inicial

Silver Plated Serving Set. 100 year warrenty.

Date Nights for a Year at Stomping Ground Comedy Theatre
$150

Puja inicial

1 year of Date Nights to Stomping Ground (24 tickets)

Omnium 'I'm Possible'
$80

Puja inicial

Family four pack of tickets to Omnium Circus at Garland Arts Center, featuring Riley and Monday and an incredible cast of circus artists!

Dinner & Show Package 1
$100

Puja inicial

Two Tickets to Hip Pocket Theater

$125 Blue Goose Cantina Gift Card

Dinner & Show Package 2
$50

Puja inicial

Two tickets to Kitchen Dog

Aw Shucks $50 Gift Card

Coffee Lover Basket
$100

Puja inicial

A year's supply of coffee from White Rock Coffee and a coffee mug

Family Portrait Session
$700

Puja inicial

FINE ART PHOTO SESSION

Includes:

3 hr. session

stylist and 1 20x24 Gallery Print

Family of 4 photographed as a group

and individually.

Blowing Bubbles By Veronica Kubiak
$75

Puja inicial

Cocinar con Payasos
$100

Puja inicial

La Liga de la Risa organizará un equipo de dos payasos para cocinar la cena para ti y tres amigos para una fiesta en tu hogar!


Los payasos llevarán ingredientes para cocinar la cena en tu cocina. Por favor, haz saber las restricciones dietéticas al programar tu evento.

Marioneta de Payaso Vintage
$50

Puja inicial

Marioneta Pelham vintage, originalmente producida en la década de 1970. Incluye el embalaje original.

Marioneta de Princesa Vintage
$50

Puja inicial

Marioneta Pelham vintage, originalmente producida en la década de 1970. Incluye el embalaje original.

