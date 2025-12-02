La Subasta Silenciosa de Laughter League - Norte de Texas.

Organizado por
Dallas’ most magical Christmas immersive event is here, completely reimagined with a brand-new trail, fresh story moments, and dazzling surprises waiting around every turn.
Wander through 90,000 square feet of holiday magic at Dallas Midtown
Two tickets to A Christmas Carol on a date of your choice
Silver Plated Serving Set. 100 year warrenty.
1 year of Date Nights to Stomping Ground (24 tickets)
Family four pack of tickets to Omnium Circus at Garland Arts Center, featuring Riley and Monday and an incredible cast of circus artists!
Two Tickets to Hip Pocket Theater
$125 Blue Goose Cantina Gift Card
Two tickets to Kitchen Dog
Aw Shucks $50 Gift Card
A year's supply of coffee from White Rock Coffee and a coffee mug
FINE ART PHOTO SESSION
Includes:
3 hr. session
stylist and 1 20x24 Gallery Print
Family of 4 photographed as a group
and individually.
La Liga de la Risa organizará un equipo de dos payasos para cocinar la cena para ti y tres amigos para una fiesta en tu hogar!
Los payasos llevarán ingredientes para cocinar la cena en tu cocina. Por favor, haz saber las restricciones dietéticas al programar tu evento.
Marioneta Pelham vintage, originalmente producida en la década de 1970. Incluye el embalaje original.
