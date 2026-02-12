Leadership Lessons from the Front Porch: A Book Talk w/ Dr. Froswa (copy)

April 1, 12-1:30pm EST





Participants build practical confidence in reading and interpreting key financial statements, including budgets, profit and loss statements, balance sheets, and cash flow reports. The emphasis is on understanding what the numbers are signaling, identifying risks early, and asking the right questions—not on technical accounting.





Note for Paid NPPOC Members:

Use your provided discount code on the next page to make this ticket free. General programs like this are included with your membership. Email [email protected] for any assistance.