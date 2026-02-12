Leadership Lessons from the Front Porch: A Book Talk w/ Dr. Froswa (copy)

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Disfruta del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales.
April 1, 12-1:30pm EST
Participants build practical confidence in reading and interpreting key financial statements, including budgets, profit and loss statements, balance sheets, and cash flow reports. The emphasis is on understanding what the numbers are signaling, identifying risks early, and asking the right questions—not on technical accounting.
Note for Paid NPPOC Members:
Use your provided discount code on the next page to make this ticket free. General programs like this are included with your membership. Email [email protected] for any assistance.
May 29, 12-1:30pm
This pillar focuses on strengthening leaders’ ability to engage boards as strategic partners around financial oversight. Participants learn how to prepare for board and finance committee meetings, navigate power dynamics, set boundaries around micromanagement, and communicate financial realities without self-blame or defensiveness.
Note for Paid NPPOC Members:
Use your provided discount code on the next page to make this ticket free. General programs like this are included with your membership. Email [email protected] for any assistance.
This opportunity is being offered at a “Pay what you can” rate. What does that mean? The value of the session is over $40 per person including participant materials, event access, etc.
The recommended contribution is $15- you are invited to pay more or less based on your ability to contribute. All funds go directly to the Nonprofit Professionals of Color Collective and pay it forward to support BIPOC leaders serving in the nonprofit sector.
If you need a free, $0 ticket, simply email [email protected] and we will be happy to assist you!
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¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!