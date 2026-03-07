<blockquote>Legend’s Legacy Candle Fundraiser Pet Partners Pet of the Year Campaign</blockquote>

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This mouth-watering recipe of bright, tangy lemon zest and
creamy, rich vanilla, evokes memories of summer picnics and
kitchens filled with love.
Top: Lemon Zest, Lime peel, Sugared Mandrin
Middle: Orange, Sweet Meringue, Melted Butter
Bottom: Vanilla Extract, Tonka, Brown Sugar
Take a crisp, delicious bite of our Macintosh Apple fragrance, where the juicy essence of ripe apples meets the sweetness of anjou pear and a hint of clove. Balanced with cedarwood and a touch of warm cinnamon, this fragrance captures the essence of a perfectly fresh apple orchard. It's a timeless scent, perfect for any season!
Top: Mandarin, Strawberry, Macintosh Apple
Middle: Pear, Cyclamen, Clove Leaf
Bottom: Cedarwood, Cinnamon Bark, Jasmine
Refreshing Eucalyptus mingles with a hint of lavender and rich buttery vanilla to create an â€œodor bustingâ€ scent that everyone will love!
Top: Eucalyptus, Lemon
Middle: Vanilla, Cream
Bottom: Lavender, Musk
Sun soaked oranges collide with fresh watermelon. White
lilies are added to green melon and juicy peach nectar.
Vanilla and musk round out the bottom notes!
Top: Watermelon, Orange Zest
Middle: Green melon, Peach, White Lily
Bottom: Vanilla, Musk
Uplifting lemon and lavender create a stressless aroma.
Crisp eucalyptus and fir needle mingle throughout. A warming
undertone of vanilla and cedarwood complete this relaxing
aroma.
Top: Lemon Leaf, Lavender
Middle: Eucalyptus, Siberian Fireside
Bottom: Vanilla, Cedarwood
1 Ticket – $5
5 Tickets – $20
15 Tickets – $50
Enter to win one of two gift baskets.
Two winners will be selected.
Each ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign.
Both baskets are included in this raffle. Winners will be randomly assigned a basket. WHAT’S INCLUDED IN EACH BASKET
Estimated value exceeds $600 per basket
Every raffle ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year campaign.
1 Ticket – $5
5 Tickets – $20
15 Tickets – $50
Enter to win one of two gift baskets.
Two winners will be selected.
Each ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign.
Both baskets are included in this raffle. Winners will be randomly assigned a basket. WHAT’S INCLUDED IN EACH BASKET
Estimated value exceeds $600 per basket
Every raffle ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year campaign.
1 Ticket – $5
5 Tickets – $20
15 Tickets – $50
Enter to win one of two gift baskets.
Two winners will be selected.
Each ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign.
Both baskets are included in this raffle. Winners will be randomly assigned a basket. WHAT’S INCLUDED IN EACH BASKET
Estimated value exceeds $600 per basket
Every raffle ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year campaign.
Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm
A Community Affair Farmers Market
LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK
279 N. La Loma Ave.
Litchfield Park, AZ
Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog and pose in the kissing both for a take home PAWLAROID and get ONE Raffle ticket for the Gift Basket Drawing while supporting therapy animal teams.
Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.
Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.
Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm
A Community Affair Farmers Market
LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK
279 N. La Loma Ave.
Litchfield Park, AZ
Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog while supporting therapy animal teams.
Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.
Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.
Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm A Community Affair Farmers Market LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK 279 N. La Loma Ave.
Litchfield Park, AZ PAWLAROID PHOTO
$5
Capture the moment with a take-home Pawlaroid photo of you and your dog.
Step into our Pet Partners Kissing Booth and leave with a fun, printed memory while supporting a meaningful cause.
Every photo supports therapy animal programs and adds points toward Legend’s campaign.
PURCHASE IN-Person $3 each
2 for $5
Wear your support for therapy animals.
These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.
Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.
PURCHASE IN-Person
Surprise, AZ Choose gold or forest green and show your support.
These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.
Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) Choose gold or forest green and show your support.
These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.
Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) email your customization to [email protected] Choose gold or forest green and show your support.
These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.
Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) $3 each
2 for $5
Wear your support for therapy animals.
These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.
Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) $3 each
2 for $5
Wear your support for therapy animals.
These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.
Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) Support your dog’s paw health while supporting therapy animals.
This salve helps protect and maintain healthy paws while giving back to a mission that serves veterans, hospitals, and communities.
A portion of every purchase goes directly toward Legend’s campaign.
Flat rate ground unlimited items -- no candles, pawbalm, or pupcups
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!