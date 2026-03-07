<blockquote>Legend’s Legacy Candle Fundraiser Pet Partners Pet of the Year Campaign</blockquote>

1 Ticket – $5

5 Tickets – $20

15 Tickets – $50

Enter to win one of two gift baskets.

Two winners will be selected.

Each ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign.

Both baskets are included in this raffle. Winners will be randomly assigned a basket. WHAT’S INCLUDED IN EACH BASKET

Legend Acres training package valued at $550

Whatcom Edge Mobile Sharpening gift certificate

Tote bag donated by A Community Affair Farmers Market

Dog toys and items donated by Walmart

Estimated value exceeds $600 per basket

Every raffle ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year campaign.