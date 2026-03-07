Legend Acres Charities

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Legend Acres Charities

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<blockquote>Legend’s Legacy Candle Fundraiser Pet Partners Pet of the Year Campaign</blockquote>

Legend Acres

Bugs No-More 16oz Jar item
Bugs No-More 16oz Jar
$26
Lemongrass and eucalyptus have both been used as a natural pest repellent. We combined them along with citrus oils to bring you a great smelling alternative to harsh chemical sprays and products containing citronella. This candle can be enjoyed indoors and outdoors.
Cashmere Glow 16oz Jar item
Cashmere Glow 16oz Jar
$26
Wander through a jasmine garden, enveloped in the comforting embrace of aged wood. The subtle sweetness of vanilla and musk lingers, like a cozy cashmere blanket enveloping you in its comforting embrace, joined by sandalwood to create a sanctuary of tranquility.
Fresh Laundry 16oz Jar item
Fresh Laundry 16oz Jar
$26
Fresh Laundry: Irresistibly refreshing, this fragrance captures the delicate scent of linens hung out to dry on a clear sunny day.
Fruit Loops 16oz Jar item
Fruit Loops 16oz Jar
$26
This nostalgic sweet and fruity scent takes you back to Saturday morning cartoons in your pjs with your favorite bowl of cereal.
Grey Birch 16oz Jar item
Grey Birch 16oz Jar
$26
A full bodied wood mix with rich notes of lavender and musk collide with a zest of citrus to create this sophisticated scent you will adore!
Lemon Cake 16oz Jar item
Lemon Cake 16oz Jar
$26
Lemon Cake 16oz Jar

This mouth-watering recipe of bright, tangy lemon zest and
creamy, rich vanilla, evokes memories of summer picnics and
kitchens filled with love.
Top: Lemon Zest, Lime peel, Sugared Mandrin
Middle: Orange, Sweet Meringue, Melted Butter
Bottom: Vanilla Extract, Tonka, Brown Sugar

Macintosh Apple 16oz Jar item
Macintosh Apple 16oz Jar
$26
Macintosh Apple 16oz Jar

Take a crisp, delicious bite of our Macintosh Apple fragrance, where the juicy essence of ripe apples meets the sweetness of anjou pear and a hint of clove. Balanced with cedarwood and a touch of warm cinnamon, this fragrance captures the essence of a perfectly fresh apple orchard. It's a timeless scent, perfect for any season!
Top: Mandarin, Strawberry, Macintosh Apple
Middle: Pear, Cyclamen, Clove Leaf
Bottom: Cedarwood, Cinnamon Bark, Jasmine

Odor No-More 16oz Jar item
Odor No-More 16oz Jar
$26
Odor No-More 16oz Jar

Refreshing Eucalyptus mingles with a hint of lavender and rich buttery vanilla to create an â€œodor bustingâ€ scent that everyone will love!
Top: Eucalyptus, Lemon
Middle: Vanilla, Cream
Bottom: Lavender, Musk

Peace, Love & Watermelon 16oz Jar item
Peace, Love & Watermelon 16oz Jar
$26
Peace, Love & Watermelon 16oz Jar

Sun soaked oranges collide with fresh watermelon. White
lilies are added to green melon and juicy peach nectar.
Vanilla and musk round out the bottom notes!
Top: Watermelon, Orange Zest
Middle: Green melon, Peach, White Lily
Bottom: Vanilla, Musk

Stress No-More 16oz Jar item
Stress No-More 16oz Jar
$26
Stress No-More 16oz Jar

Uplifting lemon and lavender create a stressless aroma.
Crisp eucalyptus and fir needle mingle throughout. A warming
undertone of vanilla and cedarwood complete this relaxing
aroma.
Top: Lemon Leaf, Lavender
Middle: Eucalyptus, Siberian Fireside
Bottom: Vanilla, Cedarwood

Sunrise Sandalwood 16oz Jar item
Sunrise Sandalwood 16oz Jar
$26
Capture the vibrant essence of a soothing sunrise over a wooded forest while bright, fruity notes blend seamlessly with the warmth and richness of soft musks and dry sandalwood. Top: Bright Bergamot, Ripe Raspberries, Crisp Apple Middle: Coconut Water, Sheer Floral, Juicy Peach Bottom: Caramel Brulee, Soft Musk, Warm Sandalwood
Sweet Cherry Blossom 16oz Jar item
Sweet Cherry Blossom 16oz Jar
$26
Let its sweet, floral aroma transport you to a world of springtime bliss, where every breath is filled with the promise of renewal and joy. Embrace the enchantment of Sweet Cherry Blossom and let your senses bloom. Top: Grapefruit, Pink Cherry, Lotus Flower Middle: Sakura Blossom, Strawberries, Coconut Water Bottom: Amber, Sandalwood, Vanilla Flower
Sweet Orange & Chili Pepper 16oz Jar item
Sweet Orange & Chili Pepper 16oz Jar
$26
A quenching blend of orange and mandarin leaf create a sparkle on top. A heart of strawberry vines, lemon and coriander add a zest to this aroma. Top: Orange, Mandarin Leaf Middle: Lemon, Strawberry Vine, Coriander Bottom: Neroli, Amber, Pepper
Sweet Pea 16oz Jar item
Sweet Pea 16oz Jar
$26
A cheery bouquet of sweet pea, mandarin, vanilla flower, luscious strawberry and soft musk Top: Mandarin, Sweet Pea, Jasmine Middle: Vanilla Flower, Strawberry, Lily of the Valley Bottom: Musk, Sandalwood, Peonies
White Citrus 16oz Jar item
White Citrus 16oz Jar
$26
A lively citrus blend of lemon zest, sparkling grapefruit, and comforting vanilla. Top: Valencia Orange, Bergamot, White Grapefruit Middle: Apple, Pomegranate, Mango, Lemon Zest Bottom: Sugar Cane, Tonka Bean, Vanilla Extract
Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 1 Entry item
Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 1 Entry item
Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 1 Entry
$5

1 Ticket – $5
5 Tickets – $20
15 Tickets – $50

Enter to win one of two gift baskets.

Two winners will be selected.

Each ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign.

Both baskets are included in this raffle. Winners will be randomly assigned a basket. WHAT’S INCLUDED IN EACH BASKET

  • Legend Acres training package valued at $550
  • Whatcom Edge Mobile Sharpening gift certificate
  • Tote bag donated by A Community Affair Farmers Market
  • Dog toys and items donated by Walmart

Estimated value exceeds $600 per basket

Every raffle ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year campaign.

Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 5 Entries item
Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 5 Entries item
Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 5 Entries
$20

1 Ticket – $5
5 Tickets – $20
15 Tickets – $50

Enter to win one of two gift baskets.

Two winners will be selected.

Each ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign.

Both baskets are included in this raffle. Winners will be randomly assigned a basket. WHAT’S INCLUDED IN EACH BASKET

  • Legend Acres training package valued at $550
  • Whatcom Edge Mobile Sharpening gift certificate
  • Tote bag donated by A Community Affair Farmers Market
  • Dog toys and items donated by Walmart

Estimated value exceeds $600 per basket

Every raffle ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year campaign.

Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 15 Entries item
Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 15 Entries item
Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 15 Entries
$50

1 Ticket – $5
5 Tickets – $20
15 Tickets – $50

Enter to win one of two gift baskets.

Two winners will be selected.

Each ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign.

Both baskets are included in this raffle. Winners will be randomly assigned a basket. WHAT’S INCLUDED IN EACH BASKET

  • Legend Acres training package valued at $550
  • Whatcom Edge Mobile Sharpening gift certificate
  • Tote bag donated by A Community Affair Farmers Market
  • Dog toys and items donated by Walmart

Estimated value exceeds $600 per basket

Every raffle ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year campaign.

Paws & Paint + Pawlaroid + Raffl Sat 4/11/26 Litchfield Park item
Paws & Paint + Pawlaroid + Raffl Sat 4/11/26 Litchfield Park item
Paws & Paint + Pawlaroid + Raffl Sat 4/11/26 Litchfield Park item
Paws & Paint + Pawlaroid + Raffl Sat 4/11/26 Litchfield Park
$15

Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm

A Community Affair Farmers Market

LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK

279 N. La Loma Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ

Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog and pose in the kissing both for a take home PAWLAROID and get ONE Raffle ticket for the Gift Basket Drawing while supporting therapy animal teams.

Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.

Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.

item
item
$10
Paws and Paint + Raffle Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park item
Paws and Paint + Raffle Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park item
Paws and Paint + Raffle Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park
$10

Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm

A Community Affair Farmers Market

LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK

279 N. La Loma Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ

Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog while supporting therapy animal teams.

Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.

Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.

item
$7
Pawlaroid Photo + Raffle Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park item
Pawlaroid Photo + Raffle Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park item
Pawlaroid Photo + Raffle Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park
$10

Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm A Community Affair Farmers Market LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK 279 N. La Loma Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ PAWLAROID PHOTO

$5

Capture the moment with a take-home Pawlaroid photo of you and your dog.

Step into our Pet Partners Kissing Booth and leave with a fun, printed memory while supporting a meaningful cause.

Every photo supports therapy animal programs and adds points toward Legend’s campaign.

item
$5
BRACELET + RAFFLE IN-Person item
BRACELET + RAFFLE IN-Person item
BRACELET + RAFFLE IN-Person
$5

PURCHASE IN-Person $3 each
2 for $5

Wear your support for therapy animals.

These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.

Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.

item
$3
BANDANNA + RAFFLE In-Person item
BANDANNA + RAFFLE In-Person
$10

PURCHASE IN-Person

Surprise, AZ Choose gold or forest green and show your support.

These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.

Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.

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$7
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$35
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$35
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$35
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$35
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$35
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$35
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$35
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$35
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$35
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$35
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$35
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$15
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$10
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$7
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$5
BANDANNA ONLINE ORDER item
BANDANNA ONLINE ORDER
$7

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) Choose gold or forest green and show your support.

These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.

Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.

CUSTOM BANDANNA item
CUSTOM BANDANNA
$10

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) email your customization to [email protected] Choose gold or forest green and show your support.

These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.

Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.

BRACELETS ONLINE ORDER item
BRACELETS ONLINE ORDER
$3

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) $3 each
2 for $5

Wear your support for therapy animals.

These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.

Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.

BRACELETS ONLINE ORDER item
BRACELETS ONLINE ORDER
$5

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) $3 each
2 for $5

Wear your support for therapy animals.

These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.

Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.

Paw Salve item
Paw Salve
$7

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) Support your dog’s paw health while supporting therapy animals.

This salve helps protect and maintain healthy paws while giving back to a mission that serves veterans, hospitals, and communities.

A portion of every purchase goes directly toward Legend’s campaign.

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$12
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$7
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$2
Shipping
$12

Flat rate ground unlimited items -- no candles, pawbalm, or pupcups

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