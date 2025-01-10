BEST VALUE! Save $20 when you subscribe for an OGL+ Membership for the whole year. Get recognition on Discord with an exclusive role status. Receive sneak peeks of events before all other members. Get exclusive access to smaller private events and less crowded chat/voice channels. Power up with Priority Perks: if an event has limited seating or space, OGL+ members have priority on seating and ticketing. OGL+ members also get first dibs on any giveaways or goodies we offer. And much more!

BEST VALUE! Save $20 when you subscribe for an OGL+ Membership for the whole year. Get recognition on Discord with an exclusive role status. Receive sneak peeks of events before all other members. Get exclusive access to smaller private events and less crowded chat/voice channels. Power up with Priority Perks: if an event has limited seating or space, OGL+ members have priority on seating and ticketing. OGL+ members also get first dibs on any giveaways or goodies we offer. And much more!

seeMoreDetailsMobile