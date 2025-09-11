El <strong>Subasta Silente</strong> de Lighthouse Montessori School.

Donated by Courtney Hunter, at The Waight -- https://www.thewaight.com/classes-1/p/country-feast-set-3nybt-jyhnl-g3zbw-nf9sa-2zh69-6s22w. Learn handbuilding skills in a private one-on-one environment. Get hands on guidance on every step and technique as you build a piece of your choosing.

You can focus on coil building, slab building, or I can suggest a project and guide you. At the end you will have your very own ceramic piece to display in your home or gift, that you made.

You will have options of clay body and glaze.

Each session is 2 hours and will take place in your home. The Waight brings all materials needed. All that is needed is a table to work on and sink access.