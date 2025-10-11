《綠光市集｜孩子的創意店鋪》Mercado de Pequeños Creadores

Organizado por
San Jose, CA 95125
本活動免費入場，但因安全與人流管控，需事先預約。
請為每位參加者（包含嬰幼兒）各預約一張票，
現場可能會依名單核對入場，感謝您的配合
********************************************
Admission is free, but reservation is required for crowd control and safety.
Please reserve one ticket per person, including babies and toddlers,
as we may need to verify your reservation at the entrance due to limited venue capacity.
We’re excited to welcome your whole family to enjoy this fun and creative afternoon together! 🌿✨
提前預購 綠光市集早鳥消費券，到場時可享額外加值喔！
凡線上購買 $20 消費券，即贈送 $5 加值券，
報到時即可領取 總額 $25 的市集消費券。
本優惠僅限線上購買，數量有限，售完為止。
********************************************
Pre-purchase your Early Bird Market Vouchers and get extra to spend at the Little Makers Market!
Buy $20 in vouchers, and receive an extra $5 voucher — you’ll get $25 total at check-in.
💚 Online only and limited quantity!
This Early Bird offer ends when tickets sell out, so grab yours early and enjoy extra fun at the market!
適合輕鬆逛逛的家庭！此券可於綠光市集現場任何店鋪使用，
可購買手作商品、遊戲體驗或創意小物，
讓您在支持小老闆的同時，也享受逛市集的樂趣。
Perfect for light shoppers! Redeem this $10 voucher at any booth during the Little Makers Market.
It can be used for handmade crafts, games, or creative items — a fun way to support our little makers!
想多支持孩子們的創作嗎？
這張 $20 消費券可於市集現場自由使用，
可購買各類手作、創意商品或小遊戲，
每一筆消費都是對小老闆們最大的鼓勵。
Enjoy more shopping freedom at the Little Makers Market!
Use this $20 voucher at any booth for crafts, creative goods, or activities — every purchase supports our young creators.
最適合想盡情體驗與支持孩子們的家庭！
$50 消費券可於市集所有店鋪使用，
讓您一次收藏多份創意與心意，
用行動鼓勵孩子們的勇氣與創造力。
For families who want to shop big and support even more young makers!
This $50 voucher can be used across all market booths — great for those who love collecting creative treasures.
活動時間：1:30–2:00 PM
對象：PreK–G2 學齡兒童與家長
本票券為 add-on 加選項目，敬請能於 1:30 PM 準時參加的家庭再報名。
請先預約 General Admission 或 Family Package，
再依實際參加的孩子人數加選「紫雯老師見面會」票券。
（例如：兩位大人＋兩位孩子 → 請預約 1 組 Family Package( =4 general tickets) + 2 張紫雯老師見面會門票。）
活動免費入場，名額有限，請事先報名以保留座位。
********************************************
Mandarin Mommy & Me Storytime with Teacher Tzu Wen: “The Magic Crayon”
1:30 – 2:00 PM｜PreK – G2 children & parents
Reserve this add-on only if your family can attend at 1:30 PM.
Please book General Admission or Family Package first, then add 1 ticket per child.
