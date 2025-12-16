"Subasta en línea del 10º cumpleaños de Live Like Roo"

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Cama para perro Cove para un perro pequeño y juguetes para perro pequeño. la cama es de 22x22. ¡Se puede enviar!
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11x11 Dog Statue ! so cute
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Value $88
Little Beast is proud to present their newest collection, featuring the beloved characters from the classic series, Peanuts.
Plushy soft jacket to keep your pup warm this winter.
- Easily drape and secure with velcro, which means no over-the-head to get it on and off.
- Ensure a secure fit that is snug to your dog’s body with a velcro closure and bottom snicher.
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This is listed as an XL but it is very small. If you wear a small, it will fit you. Roo custom patches on the back!
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48x30 Spring Blanket and 2 toys!
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Made by Erica! 45x40
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$50 to Once Upon a Bagel (check locations) Dog Socks, Dog mug
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So many Theos!
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Handmade by Comfortably Queer. Dragon!
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29x42
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Size Large Joggers Hoodies Tanks Tees
Water bottles
3 hats
coffee mug
zip pouch
sunglasses
2 coloring books
bags
bottle koozie
roo candle
farm to pet treats
much more
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23x16 and thick!
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38x48
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65x50
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40x50
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32x48
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50x48
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41x26
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48x50
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$500 Gift Card for Marcus Hotels, Restaurants, Spas, Golf and more! Thank you Mollie for donating this amazing item!
To see the complete list: https://www.buyatab.com/custom/marcushotels/ValidLocations.aspx
*PURCHASED GIFT CARDS & EGIFT CARDSare accepted at all participating hotels, restaurants, spas, and theatres listed below.
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90 Minute in home session with Another Chance Training. More here: https://www.anotherchancetraining.com/
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bag is BIG! 20x20 with F cancer campfire mug
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Value $85
Vera Bradley LISBON MEDALLION TRIO ZIP Hipster NWT
55'' adjustabke strap
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The cutest corgi lamp!
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Value: $35
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Bob's from Sketchers Size 7.5
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Our famous tee shirt blankets. This one is Queen sized and huge!
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Value: $90
Silver Flat Bling - vegan leather, fits 15.5 to 22.5 neck
18” Unicorn. Our popular bead
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Value: $800+
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Soooo much beauty goodness! make ups, creams, accessories, warm slippers, candles and so much more~ Value: $350
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Craftheads Blinged Collar!
crafted from genuine leather, this luxury collar features 41 Swarovski crystals set in polished rivets, precisely placed to create a refined, symmetrical design. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted, resulting in a timeless accessory with exceptional attention to detail.
Retail Value: $120
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These are like gold! so comfy. the sweats can run a bit big but they have a drawstring. COZY COZY
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