**Cost: the classes are free but you must register $50 per child / adult for the entire 8 week session. We ask this registration fee to cover the equipment costs and to show your personal commitment to learning. These classes are donation based so join us with your support of amazing tennis and fitness education to the underserved! Read out about mission. There are no make up classes and no refund of registration. Your generosity means the world to us! Just a heads-up, all donations are final. Scholarships are available! Email us for more information.