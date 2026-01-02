Tienda de la Sociedad de Lupus de Illinois

This lightweight jacket is designed to keep the rain out while the weather's still warm. Two side zip pockets keep your cell phone and keys out of the rain too while an elastic waistband and adjustable Velcro® cuffs provide another shutter against the elements. This water-resistant shell is made with 100% taffeta nylon. Available in unisex sizes S-4XL.

Fabric: taffeta nylon

Water resistant

Two side zip pockets

Elastic waistband

Adjustable Velcro® cuffs