Tienda de la Sociedad de Lupus de Illinois

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This lightweight jacket is designed to keep the rain out while the weather's still warm. Two side zip pockets keep your cell phone and keys out of the rain too while an elastic waistband and adjustable Velcro® cuffs provide another shutter against the elements. This water-resistant shell is made with 100% taffeta nylon. Available in unisex sizes S-4XL.
Add a layer of warmth with our extra soft, cozy micro-fleece vest. Lightweight, with an anti-pill finish, this cool-weather essential. Available in sizes:
Women sizes S-3XL (sold out of 2XL)
Men sizes S-4XL
100% polyester micro-fleece
Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping
Non-zippered front pockets
Open hem
The Ditty Bluetooth Speaker W/ Micro Cloth is a powerful tool for brands and businesses looking to connect with their audience in a meaningful way. This compact, portable speaker boasts an impressive 2 hours of nonstop music, making it perfect for on-the-go entertainment or presentations.
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