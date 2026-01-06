March Pretzel Sale

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Shady Lane Pretzel Sale
The PTO will be selling Pretzel Factory Shamrock shaped pretzels for just $2.00 each!
📌 Orders are due by Tuesday, March 17th
📦 Pretzels will be sent home with students on Friday, March 20th
👉 This is a preorder sale only – no pretzels will be sold on the day of delivery.
The PTO will be selling fresh Pretzel Factory pretzels for just $1.00 each!
📌 Orders are due by Tuesday, September 16th
📦 Pretzels will be sent home with students on Friday, September 19th
👉 This is a preorder sale only – no pretzels will be sold on the day of delivery.
