Jc Band Boosters, Inc

Ofrecido por

Jc Band Boosters, Inc

Acerca de las afiliaciones

Cuotas de la Banda de Marcha

March Dues
$233

Sin expiración

Please add the student's full name for proper credit.

April Dues
$233

Sin expiración

Please add the student's full name for proper credit.

May Dues
$233

Sin expiración

Please add the student's full name for proper credit.

PAY DUES IN FULL
$699

Sin expiración

Click here to pay the $699

Marching Instrument Rental
$60

Sin expiración

Non-percussion students only.


If your student owns their own marching instrument, please let us know.

Marching Percussion Fee
$100

Sin expiración

Percussion students only

Color Guard
$200

Sin expiración

One time fee for all participating members. Covers uniform and warmups.

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!