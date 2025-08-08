Martinez Elementary PTA's Memberships

Parent Membership
$8

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Individual memberships. We are all in this together!

Family Membership
$15

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

All for one! One for All!

Faculty and Staff Membership
$7.25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

The incredible teachers and staff at Martinez

Community Member
$8

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

You don't have to attend Martinez to show your support. Anyone can join!

Alumni Membership
$8

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Once a Mustang, always a Mustang!

Business Member
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

When businesses invest in our school, they invest in the future of our community.


Thank you for investing in our children.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing